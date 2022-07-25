Dhanush Reveals Insecurities He Had As A Kid; Shares Advice He'd Give His Younger Self

Dhanush is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry, who has amazed and entertained the masses with his work in not only Tamil but Telugu and Hindi cinema as well. The actor is now winning the audiences' hearts across the world with his latest Hollywood outing The Gray Man. Dhanush co-starred with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Rege Jean Page in the crime drama helmed by the Russo Brothers. While the actor is reaching new heights with his latest film, he recently opened up about one of his insecurities as a kid and revealed what advice he would give to his younger self.

Dhanush recently opened up about one of the insecurities he had during his younger days. The actor seemingly was insecure about people trolling him for his looks according to an answer that he gave during the film's promotional event. Netflix India recently dropped a clip of Dhanush from one of the promotional events of The Gray Man. In the video, the actor was asked about the one piece of advice that he would like to give his younger self. In his answer, Dhanush said, "I'll tell him don't worry about people who are trolling you for your looks. One day a big Hollywood hero will call you ‘Sexy Tamil Friend'." The video's caption read, "@dhanushkraja has a message for his younger self and it’s the most badass advice we’ve ever heard. (sic)"

In the latest Hollywood flick, Dhanush plays the role of an assassin named Avik San, also known as the Lone Wolf, who is a killer with a code. He plays a friend to Chris Evans' lead antagonist, who calls him his "Sexy Tamil Friend" not once but twice.

More about The Gray Man

The Gray Man marked Dhanush's second Hollywood outing as he had earlier starred in the film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir. The film stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles while Dhanush and Rege Jean Page play pivotal roles. The official synopsis of the film, which arrived on Netflix on July 22, reads, "When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he's hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who's put a bounty on his head."

(Image: @dhanushkraja/Instagram)