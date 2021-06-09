Dhanush Reveals Inspiration Behind His Superhit 'Rowdy Baby' Song Lyrics; Find Out!

Tamil actor Dhanush made waves in the South Indian cinema industry after releasing the track 'Rowdy Baby' for his Maari 2. Featuring Sai Pallavi and composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the music video went on to garner more than 1 billion on Youtube upon its release. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram to share the inspiration behind the catchy lyrics of the song with his fans.

Dhanush's inspiration for Rowdy Baby lyrics

Taking to his Instagram, the 37-year-old actor shared a photo of him longingly looking at a bottle of soda. He paid tribute to his popular song 'Rowdy Baby' by stating that the lyrics from the song were inspired by this moment. He wrote, '"Hey en goli soda ve !!" That lyric inspiration moment .. #rowdybaby'.

Netizens' reaction to Dhanush's latest Instagram post

The fans went gaga over Dhanush's picture in the comment section. Many fans simply commented 'Rowdy Baby' under the post to appreciate the superhit song. On the other hand, some fans complimented the actor for looking handsome in the picture as one fan wrote 'Thalaiva' under the post.

More on 'Rowdy Baby song' from Maari 2

Released in the year 2018, the action-comedy was directed by Balaji Mohan and featured actors like Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Tovino Thomas, and Varalaxmi. The track Rowdy Baby from the movie went on to break records of Dhanush's song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' and Punjabi song High Rated Gabru on Youtube surpassing them in views. The colourful music video added with Prabhu Deva's choreography and the two actors nailing it on the face floor became a major reason for the song becoming viral. Rowdy Baby lyrics were also appreciated by the fans for being cheeky and filled with innocent emotions.

Dhanush's new movie in 2021

After marking his debut in Bollywood in the year 2013 in Raanjhanaa, the actor is all set to deliver highly anticipated movies of the year. This year, the actor appeared in Mari Selvaraj's Karnan, and will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Atrangi Re. Dhanush's new movie this year will be Jagame Thandhiram, an action- thriller.

