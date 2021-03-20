Dhanush Reveals Release Date For Teaser Of His Highly Anticipated Movie 'Karnan'

South Indian actor Dhanush took to his Twitter handle earlier today to reveal the release date of the teaser of his highly anticipated movie Karnan. Dhanush shared the big news with a poster from the film and wrote "Karnan teaser date" in the tweet. In the intriguing poster, Dhanush had donned a shirt and a dhoti and was handcuffed while holding a dagger in the hands. The teaser for the film will be released on March 23, 2021. The fans were thrilled with the latest update of the film and within an hour Dhanush's tweet garnered more than 21.4K likes and 4.8k retweets.

Karnan is an upcoming Tamil language action drama film directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. The storyline of the film is based on the Manjolai riots of 1999. The film follows the titular character Karnan who hails from a conservative background and fights for his people's rights. Along with Dhanush, Karnan cast members include Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan- who will mark her Tamil film debut, Gouri G. Kishan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and others. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on April 9, 2021. The three songs from the film have already been released titled 'Kandaa Vara Sollunga', 'Pandarathi Puranam', and 'Draupathaiyin Mutham' and the first two went on to be chartbusters.

A look at Dhanush's upcoming movies

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of the action thriller Jagame Thanthiram written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film will star Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in the lead and is set for a direct digital release on Netflix this year. Dhanush will also reunite with Aanand L Rai, who directed his Bollywood debut film Raanjhanaa in 2013, for Atrangi Re. The romantic drama film will star Sara Ali Khan in a double role opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar and is slated to have a theatrical release on August 6, 2021. The actor will also mark his Hollywood debut this year with Anthony and Joe Russo’s Netflix film The Gray Man. The action-thriller film is based on a 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greany and will star Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles.

