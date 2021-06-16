Dhanush Says He Wants A Sequel To His Character Of Suruli From 'Jagame Thandhiram'

Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram's release has been getting delayed for almost a year now. Finally, the film is all set to premiere on the digital platform Netflix. Ahead of the film's release, Dhanush revealed that he wants Jagame Thandhiram's sequel. Here's everything you need to know about the film before its release.

Dhanush revealed he wants Jagame Thandhiram's sequel

Jagame Thandhiram's release date is scheduled to be on June 18, 2021. Dhanush is back with Jagame Thandhiram after delivering an outstanding performance in Karnan, which released on Amazon Prime Video in April 2021. The Tamil actor is disappointed that the film will not be released in theatres. But, considering the seriousness of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has made peace with it. While Karnan had a rather small audience, Dhanush is optimistic that Jagame Thandhiram will appeal to a wider audience.

He recently told during a session on Twitter Spaces that he loved Suruli's character. He constantly keeps pushing Karthik Subburaj to create a sequel to the film. He believes his fans will enjoy this film and is also optimistic that, in addition to his fans, others will enjoy it as well. Suruli is a mobster from Madurai who ends up in London in the film.

Jagame Thandhiram's music is already making an impression on listeners. Dhanush complimented music composer Santhosh Narayanan and Bujji. He stated that Santhosh has made a significant contribution to the movie. Bujji has paid a lot of attention to the music of the film. Dhanush added that he has done an outstanding job with the background score. He concluded by saying that the audience will see it in the film.

More about Jagame Thandhiram

Karthik Subbaraj wrote and directed the upcoming Indian Tamil-language gangster film Jagame Thandhiram. S. Sashikanth and Ramachandra of YNOT Studios, along with Reliance Entertainment, are producing the film. Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and James Cosmo star in the film, with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan playing supporting characters. The film also addresses problems such as xenophobia and cultural transition. The film's production took place in London, Madurai, and Chennai, and it was completed in December 2019.

Dhanush on the work front

Dhanush's movies like Devathaiyai Kanden, Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam, Raanjhanaa, Velaiilla Pattadhari and many more have garnered him immense popularity. The actor was last seen in Karnan playing the lead role. He will next be seen in movies like Atrangi Re and The Gray Man.

Image: Still from Jagame Thandhiram's trailer

