Dhanush Shares New Still From 'Karnan' Ahead Of Its Release, Fans Can't Keep Calm

South superstar Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Karnan. The Tamil-language action drama film, directed by Mari Selvaraj, and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his V Creations banner, is all set to release tomorrow in theatres, on April 9, 2021. Dhanush took to his official Instagram handle earlier today and shared a still from his upcoming movie, that got his fans and followers excited.

Dhanush's Instagram post ahead of Karnan's release

Dhanush's movie titled Karnan is all set to hit screens on April 9, 2021. The film stars Dhanush, Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli and it also marks the Tamil debut of Rajisha Vijayan. Dhanush's latest IG picture shows him sitting atop an elephant while people around him can be seen cheering for him. His caption read, "#karnan from Tom."

Fan reactions on Dhanush's post

The actor has a following of 2.3 million people on Instagram and his latest post garnered close to 420k likes within a few hours of sharing it. Fans and followers of Dhanush bombarded the comments section with messages stating that they were eagerly waiting for his film. While one fan wrote, "Waiting Thalaivaa", another one said, "After 449 days gonna see my thalaivan On Big Screen ðŸ¥ºðŸ™."

The film features music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by Theni Eswar, and editing done by Selva R. K. It features the titular character Karnan, hailing from a conservative background, fighting for the rights of his people. The plot is influenced by the Manjolai riots of the 1999 Melavalavu massacre. Dhanush's latest movie sees him playing the titular role. The teaser is mostly a collage of small clips that show a village setting. The residents of the village are distressed and harassed over some issues and their plight is highlighted with the closeups of the women crying and the men sporting bruises on their faces. The film is mostly set in the suburbs of the Tirunelveli district. Recently, Dhanush made headlines after he won a National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2019 hit film Asuran. He is also slated to appear in the upcoming Netflix film Jagame Thandiram.

Image Credits: Dhanush Official Instagram Account

