Dhanush Shares Unseen Pictures From The Second Film Of His Career 'Kadhal Konden'

Indian actor, Dhanush, recently shared a few photos of himself from the sets of one of his first films, Kadhal Konden. The photos are few monochromic stills of the actor, taken before Kadhal Konden's release, in which he can be seen looking quite dangerous, a look which the film required. The actor explained how the shots he shared were some of the pictures they took for the film in question.

Kadhal Konden was Dhanush's second film and is also considered a breakthrough for the actor by many of his fans. The actor shared the photos with the caption, "The very first few pics that we shot for kadhal konden. Where it all started. Shot by cameraman aravind krishna and directed by selvaraghavan. #vinodh #divya". Take a look at Dhanush's photos from Kadhal Konden below.

Fans react to Dhanush's photos

Dhanush's photos and videos on Instagram often prompt a number of responses from his vast and dedicated fanbase. The actor's recent shots from before Kadhal Konden's release seem to have simply floored his fans who went berserk in the comments sections. Actress, Ramya Subramanian aka VJ Ramya also left a comment talking about how Dhanush is a legend. Hundreds of fans left comments calling Dhanush "Thalaiva" which basically means a "boss".

Many of Dhanush's fans also left comments talking about how he was their absolute favourite actor, while many others praised his look in the film and in the photos. Many fans also left comments reminiscing about the film from 2003, talking about how it was one of their favourite films. Several fans also left comments simply expressing to the actor how much they love him by leaving various heart, kiss and fire emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dhanush's Instagram post below.

About Kadhal Konden

Kadhal Konden is a romantic psychological thriller film written and directed by Selvaraghavan, starring his brother Dhanush and newcomer Sonia Agarwal in lead roles, whilst newcomers Sudeep Sarangi, Nagesh A.K Abbas and Daniel Balaji play supporting roles. The film was inspired from Fear, a 1996 American psychological thriller directed by James Foley. The story revolves around a youth who is mentally and physically abused in his childhood.

Image: Dhanush's Instagram

