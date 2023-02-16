Dhanush Shocks Fans With His Telugu Singing Performance, Video Goes Viral

Actor Dhanush recently stunned fans with a singing performance that went viral on social media. Dhanush was attending a pre-release event for his bilingual film Sir in Hyderabad. During the event, Dhanush belted out a flawless performance in Telugu. The star sang Mastaaru Mastaaru at the pre-release event, a song set to be feature in the film. The viral video is making rounds on the Internet, with social media users reacting to how comfortable the star is with singing in Telugu.

The Kola Vari Di singer took some help with the lyrics, as he pulled out his phone and read from it. Filmmaker Trivikram stood by him as the star sang the song.

Dhanush singing for his Telugu fans!!



We could see more telugu songs in D's voice 😂🤣 #Vaathi pic.twitter.com/s240ceQRt5 — Bad Boss (@StoryTimeWithK) February 15, 2023

Reacting to the post on Twitter, fans marvelled at Dhanush's singing prowess and for his Telugu skills as Telugu is not the actor's first language.

The film Sir is directed by Venky Atluri. It was shot simultaneously in both Telugu and Tamil. Both versions of the film are set for a global release Friday. Sir is alternatively titled Vaathi. Sir/Vaathi's Director Venky Alturi and said events from his life from when he was a student influenced him to make this film.

“I finished my class 12th around 1998. That’s when the private schools were really flourishing and were slowly taking over the government schools. It had become a big issue back then and even got the government involved to sort this issue. Some of these events inspired me to make Vaathi."

Dhanush's upcoming projects

Dhanush will star alongside Samyuktha and Samuthirakani in the film. This will be Dhanush's debut in the Telugu film industry. Dhanush is also busy with his upcoming film Captain Miller, which is a Tamil action-thriller coming from filmmaker Arun Matheswaran.