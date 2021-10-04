Dhanush Showers Love On Rajinikanth's Post Lauding Late Legendary Singer SPB

On Monday, Dhanush took to his official Twitter handle and showered love on his father-in-law and superstar, Rajinikanth's latest post. Rajinikanth, on the same day, and lauded late iconic singer, Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who sung his upcoming film, Annaatthe's first song that was released on Monday, October 4. In his tweet, Rajinikanth praised SPB for being his voice for '45 years'.

Dhanush reposts Rajinikanth's tweet

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dhanush retweeted Rajinikanth's post where the superstar praised the late singer SPB. Dhanush dropped a string of positive emoticons. Rajinikanth wrote in the Tamil language that loosely translates, "I never dreamed that this would be the last song he would sing to me during the filming of the song that SBP, who has been my voice for 45 years, sang for me in the movie Annaatthe. My love SBP will live on forever through her sweet voice."

Rajinikanth's tweet comes on the day when his upcoming much-awaited film, Annaatthe's first song, Annaatthe Annaatthe is released. Composed by D Imman, the track is the last song sung by the late legendary Padma Vibhushan awardee singer before his demise on September 25, 2020. Sun Pictures took to their official Twitter handle and shared the first single.

The introductory song's colorful visuals perfectly go with its peppy mood. The Darbar star can be seen flaunting his usual aura and swag in a red shirt and mundu look in the song. Earlier, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers had dropped the film's motion poster. The motion poster shows the Kabali actor back as the hero of the masses with a powerful soundtrack playing in the background. Dressed in a cream-colored shirt and vest, the Petta actor's look translates as the epitome of style.

South Superstar Rajinikanth, who is popularly known as 'Thalaiva' by millions of his fans and followers, is considered to be one of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry. Helmed by Siva, the film is backed by Sun Pictures. Along with Rajinikanth, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Sathish, Soori, Abhimanyu Singh, and Robo Shankar play pivotal roles in the film. Initially, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on the special occasion of Pongal. However, it was postponed owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic. The film will now have a theatrical release on Diwali- November 4, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@dhanushkraja/PTI