Dhanush Sings Soulful Rendition Of Song 'Thattaan Thattaan' From His Upcoming Movie

Actor Dhanush is back in the recording studio with another song. The makers of his upcoming movie Karnan shared a soulful rendition of the song Thattaan Thattaan on Youtube in Dhanush's voice. Within a few hours, of its release, the song has started trending on Youtube and has gained a positive response from the audience.

Dhanush sings soulful rendition of Thattaan Thattaan

On March 11, 2021, the makers of the upcoming action drama movie Karnan shared a soothing reprised version of Thattaan Thattaan on Youtube. The song is written by Yugabharathi and composed by Santosh Narayan. Meenakshi Elayaraja also accompanied Dhanush in singing a verse of the song. Take a look at the video of the song below.

People are showering a lot of love on Dhanush's song. Within a few hours, the video of the song has crossed over four lakh views and has received more than 80K likes. Several people praised the voice of Dhanush while several others praised the lyrics of the song. Many fans even commented that Dhanush's singing skills are as good as his acting skills. Check out some of the reactions on the video below.

About Karnan

Karnan is an upcoming action drama movie starring Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead role. The film will mark the Tamil debut of Rajisha Vijayan. Several other actors like Lal Paul, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Gouri G.Kishan, and Lakshmi Chandramouli are also a part of the cast of the film.

The film revolves around the central character and his fight for the rights of the people living in his village. The storyline is influenced by the Manjolai riots of 1999. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj who directed one of the most successful films of 2018 called Pariyerum Permul. The film is produced by Kalaipuli S.Thanu and distributed by Zee Studios. The music of the film is composed by Santosh Narayan whereas the editing is done by Selva R.K. The film was all set to release in 2020 but got delayed because of the pandemic. Now the film is scheduled to release on April 9, 2021.

Image Credits: Dhanush's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.