Dhanush Sports A Rajinikanth T-shirt In 'Karnan', Picture Goes Viral | Watch

Dhanush, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, hit the screen with his latest venture Karnan on April 9, 2021. While a section of his fans is going gaga over his performance in the film, a few of the fans of his father-in-law and actor Rajinikanth have also showered love on him. And, interestingly, the reason for the same is not Dhanush's performance but a reference to the Rajinikanth in the film. A still from the film, in which Dhanush is seen sporting a T-shirt of Rajinikanth's print has gone viral on the internet.

Dhanush wears a Rajinikanth T-shirt in Karnan

A fan page of Rajinikanth, on April 9, took to its feed and shared two snaps. The first snap, featuring Dhanush, is said to be a still from a scene of Karnan. Meanwhile, the second snap featured the original still of Rajinikanth. The fan page asserted that it was a "fanboy" moment. Hours later, a handful of fan pages on the micro-blogging site started flooding the same picture on their feed.

More about Karnan

The Mari Selvaraj directorial has opened with a positive review from the critics and the audience alike. The film is said to be based on real-life incidents that took place in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli. The movie features Dhanush as a sword-wielding warrior riding a horse and towards whom villagers look forward to as their saviour. The shooting of the film was completed in December 2020.

The ensemble star cast of the film also features Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, in pivotal characters. On the other hand, abiding by the government's guidelines amid the second wave of COVID-19, the film screened with 50% capacity in theatres. A day before the release, Karnan's producer Kalaippuli S Thanu had requested fans to support the film via a tweet.

Apart from Karnan, Dhanush has been making headlines for his various achievements and upcoming projects. At the 67th National film Awards, on March 22, he bagged the award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2019 hit film Asuran. He will be next seen in the upcoming Netflix film Jagame Thandiram.

Promo Image Source: Dhanush Twitter