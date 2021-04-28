Dhanush Starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram' Gets A Release Date, Netflix Announces Date

Dhanush starrer gangster drama Jagame Thandhiram has become one of the most anticipated films of 2021. On Tuesday, April 27, Netflix India finally unveiled the release date of the film. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, the makers of the film made the decision to release the film via the OTT platform. Directed by Karthik Subbharaj, initially, the film was expected to be titled Suruli (the name of Dhanush’s character in the film) however, while releasing the motion poster of the film, the creators surprised fans with a distinct name.

Jagame Thandhiram’s release date

The official handle of Netflix India posted the release date alongside another intriguing poster of the film. The picture sees gangster Dhanush laughing slyly as the camera captures him. The tweet stated "Suruli oda aatatha paaka naanga ready! Neenga ready ah? #JagameThandhiram coming on 18th June (sic)." Check out the announcement made by Netflix India below:

Jagame Thandhiram marks the Indian film debut of international actor James Cosmo, which has raised anticipation about the film to a whole new level. Bankrolled by S Sashikanth in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment, the movie also features Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead role. Initially, the movie was scheduled for a theatrical release in the month of May, however, due to the onset of the second wave of the pandemic, the Tamil film will now be released digitally via Netflix.

Jagame Thandhiram’s teaser

It was back in the month of February when the creators of the film shared the teaser of the film online amongst fans. Going by the teaser, it seems that an international gangster (played by James Cosmo) descends to take revenge on an Indian rival Suruli who has become one of the biggest obstacles in his path. Jagame Thandhiram teaser introduces Dhanush aka Suruli as the ‘most dangerous and notorious gangster’ ever.

Although not much about the plot is revealed by the makers, it appears that Dhanush will go on a rampaging war with the main antagonist James Cosmo. Filled with action sequences, funny one-liners, and quirky dance moves, Jagame Thandhiram has garnered much anticipation from the viewers. Watch the trailer of the film below:

