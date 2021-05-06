Dhanush Starrer 'Kandaa Varra Sollunga' Video Song From 'Karnan' To Be Out Tomorrow

Karnan movie's song Kandaa Vara Sollunga became a hit among fans when it first released by Mari Selvaraj in February 2021. Today, May 6, 2021, the producers of the song have a surprise for fans. Think Music India would be releasing the video song of Karnan's Kandaa Vara Sollunga. Kandaa Vara Sollunga's video will be released at 5 pm on May 7, 2021, on ThinkMusic India's official YouTube channel.

Karnan movie songs: Kandaa Vara Sollunga to release tomorrow

Actor Dhanush's fans flooded the comment section of the tweet with excitement and eagerness to watch the video of the song. They wrote, "Waiting" with heart eyes emojis and fire emojis for the song's video's release. Others even wrote "Thalaiva", which means "boss", for the lead actor Dhanush. "It's already the biggest hit", exclaimed another fan. Many fans even dropped fire emojis and heart emojis.

Waiting 😍 — Tony Stark (@its_tony2005) May 6, 2021

Thalaiva 😍 — Shalini Dhanushᵀᴰᴮ (@dhanushshalini4) May 6, 2021

Kandaa Vara Sollunga's lyrical video had dropped on February 18, 2021. The video showed music composer Santhosh Narayanan and professional folk singer Kidakuzhi Mariyammal singing the lyrics of the catchy and powerful song. Dancers grooved to the beat of the song in the black and white video. The video also showed an artist drawing a portrait of Dhanush on a mud wall with a fire torch, which is revealed at the end. Kandaa Vara Sollunga's lyrical video has received more than 49.5 million views.

Kandaa Vara Sollunga's lyrical video

The plot of Karnan

Karnan is a story about a young village boy who wishes to defend his village against castism. His village has been facing oppression from the upper caste community for decades. Karnan's task is difficult as he must fight against the Government officials and the cops who wish to keep the village oppressed for their own benefits.

The Tamil movie Karnan was one of the movies that received a theatrical release in 2021. The movie starring Dhanush in the lead role was released on April 9, 2021, and managed to win the audience's heart. Karnan marked the highest opening in Dhanush's career with Rs 10.40 crores. It ended up earning Rs 25.60 crores at the box office on its opening weekend.

Image: Dhanush's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.