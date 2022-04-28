Dhanush Summoned By Madras HC After Couple Claiming To Be His Parents Move Court Again

The Madras High Court has summoned actor Dhanush in connection with the case involving claims by an elderly couple, R Kathiresan and K Meenakshi, that he is their son. The development came after Kathiresan moved the court, alleging that the Tamil film star had submitted forged documents regarding his paternity test, seeking a police inquiry into the matter.

Kathiresan is challenging a judicial magistrate order which dismissed his plea about the alleged fake documents.

Dhanush summoned by Madras High Court in case by couple who claim he is their son

R Kathiresan has filed an appeal against the judicial magistrate order dismissing his plea, on the grounds that there was no prima facie case being made out. The case had been dismissed by the Madurai judicial magistrate VI in December 2020 for lack of supporting documents to prove that the paternity tests documents were forged. Kathiresan has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to quash the earlier order.

A notice has been issued against Dhanush by Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan. The case was subsequently adjourned.

Dhanush wins case against Madurai couple who claimed to be his biological parents

The couple from Melur area in Madurai, who are aged around 70 and 60 respectively, had sought a monthly maintenance of Rs 65,000 from the Why This Kolaveri artiste, claiming that they were his biological parents. They had cited their poor financial condition to seek the maintenance, and also claimed that he was their third son. In their petition, they said that Dhanush left home during his school education and left for Chennai to pursue his aspiration for a career in the film industry.

They were unable to trace him for years, and spotted him in a film, as per their petition. After realising that he as their son, the duo also made attempts to meet him, but that proved unsuccessful.

Dhanush denied all the allegations in court, while the couple termed all the documents he produced as fake. The court finally quashed the couple's petition in April 22, after medical verification of Dhanush's identification marks, as claimed by the couple, and submission of his birth and transfer certificates.