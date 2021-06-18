Dhanush Teams Up With Director Sekhar Kammula For Untitled Trilingual Film, Details Inside

Kollywood superstar Dhanush, who is excitedly waiting for the release of his next film Jagame Thandhiram, is set to team up with National award-winning director Sekhar Kammula for his next. The upcoming untitled film will be shot and released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao will bankroll the film under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

Dhanush to team up with Sekhar Kammula

The Kolaveri D singer who is currently in the US for the shooting of his forthcoming film The Gray Man has finalised his next film. In a surprise announcement, the makers said that they will be collaborating on a film, which will be produced on a massive scale. Currently, director Sekhar Kammula is busy with his Telugu film titled Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. He will move on to Dhanush's project once he wraps up Love Story.

Truly excited and charged.

A star who enjoys his peformance, finds purpose in his performance - Dhanush. @dhanushkraja, Let’s do it once more.@SVCLLP, Happy to continue the association with Narayan Das K. Narang Gaaru n Puskur Ram Mohan Rao Gaaru. pic.twitter.com/0WYw8bfHOu — Sekhar Kammula (@sekharkammula) June 18, 2021

The team is in talks with some very big names of various languages and a top-notch technical team which will be announced very soon. The film is likely to go on floors sometime this year. Other details of the project are still under the wraps and will be announced soon. Kammula is a master in churning out path-breaking films with a rare combination of aesthetic values and commercial success. Sonali Narang presents the movie that has been announced on the occasion of Late Sunita Narang’s birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush was last seen in director Mari Selvaraj's Karnan, which hit the theatres on April 9. His fans are excitedly waiting for his highly anticipated film Jagame Thandhiram will also release on Netflix today. He previously had wrapped up the shooting schedule of Aanand L Rai’s directorial film, Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Apart from The Gray Man, Dhanush also has a film with young director Karthick Naren. He is expected to resume the shoot of Karthick's film once he is back from The Gray Man shoot.

IMAGE: DHANUSHKRAJA/Instagram/SHEKHARKAMMULA/Twitter

