Last Updated:

Dhanush Thanks Director Karthik Subbaraj Ahead Of Jagame Thandhiram's Release

Jagame Thandhiram actor Dhanush went on to thank his director Karthik Subbaraj, ahead of the movie's release. Read on to know what he said.

Written By
Bhavna Gandikota
Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram

Source: A still from Jagame Thandhiram


On June 17, 2021, a few hours before the release of his next film, Dhanush took to Twitter and posted a candid picture of him with the Jagame Thandhiram director Karthik Subbraj. He accompanied the photo with a caption expressing how much he loved working with the director. He then went on to talk about his character Suruli and said that he loved playing the most notorious gangster ever. He also thanked the director for the movie and said that all credits were owed to Karthik and his team. The Russo brothers replied to his tweet and said that it was a pleasure working with him for their next film The Gray Man.

About Jagame Thandhiram 

Jagame Thandhiram was written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, and the movie was produced by S. Sashikanth, Chakravarthy, and Ramachandra under the banner of Y NOT Studios, and Reliance Entertainment. Although the movie was scheduled to release in May 2020, the pandemic had a huge impact on the movie's release dates. The movie was then bought by Netflix to be released in 17 languages across 190 countries on June 18, 2021. These languages include Telugu, Malayalam,  Kannada,  Hindi, English, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Brazilian, Spanish (Castilian), Spanish (Neutral), Thai, Indonesian, and Vietnamese. The music for Jagame Thandhiram was scored by Santhosh Narayanan

READ | Loved Jagame Thandiram trailer? Here is a list of other Dhanush films that you can watch

The cast of Jagame Thandhiram 

Jagame Thandhiram stars Dhanush as Suruli Rajan and Aishwarya Lekshmi as Attila. The movie also marks James Cosmo's debut in Indian films, who plays Peter Sprott. Joju George plays Sivadoss, Kalaiyarasan plays Deepan, and Soundararaja as Paraman. Jagame Thandhiram stars Deepak Paramesh, Sharath Ravi, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, and Ramachandran Durairaj in prominent roles. 

READ | Dhanush’s look in 'Jagame Thandhiram' recreated by a girl, fans amazed by her expressions

Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming projects 

After Jagame Thandhiram, Karthik signed Chiyaan 60, which is a working title for Chiyaan Vikram's 60th movie. The movie will reportedly star Vikram and Dhruv Vikram. The movie is an action thriller, and the music for it will be scored by Anirudh Ravichnader. The movie will be produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner of 7 Screen Studio. Karthik is also shooting for a part in the upcoming anthology film Navarasa. 

READ | Dhanush croons 'Nethu' for his film 'Jagame Thandhiram'; fans in love with his voice

 

Dhanush's movies

A lot of Dhanush's movies have been lined up for 2021. Dhanush was last seen in the Mari Selvaraj directorial Karnan, in 2021. After Jagame Thandhiram, he will be seen in the Anand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, with Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar. Dhanush is also playing a prominent role in the Russo Brothers' upcoming Hollywood movie The Gray Man. The movie will be streamed on Netflix worldwide, and Dhanush has completed filming for his part. 

READ | Jagame Thandhiram trailer, new poster starring Dhanush out ahead of Netflix release

 

IMAGE: DHANUSH K RAJA TWITTER, A STILL FROM JAGAME THANDHIRAM

READ | Dhanush says he wants a sequel to his character of Suruli from 'Jagame Thandhiram'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT