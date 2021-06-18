Dhanush Thanks Director Karthik Subbaraj Ahead Of Jagame Thandhiram's Release

On June 17, 2021, a few hours before the release of his next film, Dhanush took to Twitter and posted a candid picture of him with the Jagame Thandhiram director Karthik Subbraj. He accompanied the photo with a caption expressing how much he loved working with the director. He then went on to talk about his character Suruli and said that he loved playing the most notorious gangster ever. He also thanked the director for the movie and said that all credits were owed to Karthik and his team. The Russo brothers replied to his tweet and said that it was a pleasure working with him for their next film The Gray Man.

Thank you @karthiksubbaraj for jagame thandiram and #suruli I loved every bit of working with you and playing the most notorious gangster #suruli every credit goes to you and your lovely team. pic.twitter.com/eEvqhqqSas — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 17, 2021

About Jagame Thandhiram

Jagame Thandhiram was written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, and the movie was produced by S. Sashikanth, Chakravarthy, and Ramachandra under the banner of Y NOT Studios, and Reliance Entertainment. Although the movie was scheduled to release in May 2020, the pandemic had a huge impact on the movie's release dates. The movie was then bought by Netflix to be released in 17 languages across 190 countries on June 18, 2021. These languages include Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Brazilian, Spanish (Castilian), Spanish (Neutral), Thai, Indonesian, and Vietnamese. The music for Jagame Thandhiram was scored by Santhosh Narayanan

The cast of Jagame Thandhiram

Jagame Thandhiram stars Dhanush as Suruli Rajan and Aishwarya Lekshmi as Attila. The movie also marks James Cosmo's debut in Indian films, who plays Peter Sprott. Joju George plays Sivadoss, Kalaiyarasan plays Deepan, and Soundararaja as Paraman. Jagame Thandhiram stars Deepak Paramesh, Sharath Ravi, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, and Ramachandran Durairaj in prominent roles.

Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming projects

After Jagame Thandhiram, Karthik signed Chiyaan 60, which is a working title for Chiyaan Vikram's 60th movie. The movie will reportedly star Vikram and Dhruv Vikram. The movie is an action thriller, and the music for it will be scored by Anirudh Ravichnader. The movie will be produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner of 7 Screen Studio. Karthik is also shooting for a part in the upcoming anthology film Navarasa.

Dhanush's movies

A lot of Dhanush's movies have been lined up for 2021. Dhanush was last seen in the Mari Selvaraj directorial Karnan, in 2021. After Jagame Thandhiram, he will be seen in the Anand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, with Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar. Dhanush is also playing a prominent role in the Russo Brothers' upcoming Hollywood movie The Gray Man. The movie will be streamed on Netflix worldwide, and Dhanush has completed filming for his part.

IMAGE: DHANUSH K RAJA TWITTER, A STILL FROM JAGAME THANDHIRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.