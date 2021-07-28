Dhanush To Begin Filming For Sekhar Kammula's Untitled Film Soon; Read

South Indian superstar Dhanush is ringing his 38th birthday today! On the occasion of Dhanush's birthday, the filmmakers of his new yet-to-be-titled film with renowned director Sekhar Kammula, have announced the crew will commence shooting soon. The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer and will be shot in several languages such as Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Sekhar Kammula to commence shooting for his next project with Dhanush soon!

Dhanush, who is currently busy filming for his upcoming flick, Maaran in Hyderabad, will soon commence working on his next film with the director Kammula. It was only recently when the actor revealed that he admires Kammula and is excited to work with the Fidaa director. The happy news was announced by the filmmakers on their official Twitter handle on the occasion of Dhanush's birthday. They tweeted, "Wishing the power house of talent & National award winner, Ilaya Superstar @dhanushkraja. A very happy birthday! #HappyBirthdayDhanush -Team. @SVCLLP '#ProductionNo4' Shoot starts soon! @sekharkammula '#NarayanDasNarang' '#PuskarRamMRao' @AsianSuniel '#BharathNarang'." The film marks the first time Dhanush and Kammula are collaborating professionally.

According to FirstPost, Sekhar Kammula directorial will be a trilingual film and will also feature Fidaa star Sai Pallavi. The helmer will soon begin filming with the cast and crew members adhering to all the COVID-19 restrictions on set. The untitled project will be bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. However, the filmmakers are yet to finalise the entire cast and crew of the film.

Furthermore, as Dhanush rings his 38th birthday today, Maaran's makers have confirmed the title of the film. They have also unveiled the first look of his upcoming Tamil film. In the picture, Dhanush can be seen smashing someone's face into the glass. He can be seen holding a knife in one hand. The upcoming project also marks the maiden collaboration between Dhanush and Karthick Naren. It also features Malavika Mohanan in the lead role. The action-thriller is slated for release in late 2021. The musical score has been taken care of by G V Prakash Kumar.

IMAGE: PTI/ SEKHAR KAMMULA'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.