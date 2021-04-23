Dhanush To Once Again Star In Mani Selvaraj's Upcoming Film, Says 'feeling Elated'

Asuran actor Dhanush took to Instagram on Friday, April 23, 2021, to make an announcement about his upcoming project. Dhanush is set to collaborate again with Mani Selvaraj after Karnan's success. On hearing the news, fans have been flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dhanush wrote, “Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again”. He also revealed, “Pre-production going on, Shoot will commence next year”. Take a look at the tweet below.

Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre production going on,

Shoot will commence next year. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 23, 2021

Karnan's box office details

Karnan is a Tamil action drama film directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film stars Dhanush, Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G. Kishan, Rajisha Vijayan, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli star in the film. It is also Rajisha Vijayan's feature film debut. Dhanush's character Karnan, a fearless man, who fights for the rights of the conservative people of his village, due to the torture given by a police officer. Karnan released in theatres on April 9, 2021. The film grossed over Rs. 10 crores on its first day, including Rs. 8.9 crores in Tamil Nadu alone. According to Cinetrak, the film is Dhanush's first to gross Rs. 50 crores in Tamil Nadu. The film is set in a remote village and is Mari Selvaraj's second directorial effort after Pariyerum Perumal.

On the work front

Dhanush has many upcoming movies in his kitty. He will next be seen in K. Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven. The film has completed its filming process and is expected to release in 2021. The makers have not revealed much details about the film. The actor will also be seen in Aanand Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie is currently in its filming process and is expected to release on August 6, 2021.

