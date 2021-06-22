Last Updated:

Dhanush Wishes Thalapathy Vijay On His Birthday, Asks Him To Keep His 'Beast' Mode On

Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: The actor turned 47 on June 22 & on his birthday, Dhanush took to his Twitter to wish him and asked him to keep his beast mode on.

Written By
Ruchi Chandrawanshi
Thalapathy Vijay's birthday

Image: Dhanush's Instagram and Thalapathy Vijay's Twitter


On the occasion of Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay's birthday on June 22, various celebrities took to their social media accounts to wish him. Recently, Jagame Thandhiram actor Dhanush took to his Twitter account to wish the Master actor. In the tweet, he also made the reference to Vijay's upcoming movie Beast. Have a look at Dhanush's tweet.

Dhanush wishes Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday 

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking." 

On the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Beast unveiled the first and second look posters of the movie. They took to their official Twitter account to surprise the fans who have been waiting for the movie. The poster promises action drama, as it features guns, explosions and a fighter chopper in the background. Vijay is also seen holding a rifle bullet between his lips promising an action-packed film. 

Sharing the poster on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday! Here is #BeastSecondLook!  #HBDThalapathyVijay #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay #HBDThalapathy.” Check out Beast first look posters. 

More about Beast movie 

Along with the two posters, the title of the movie was also revealed by the makers on Vijay's birthday. This marks the fourth collaboration of the actor with Sun Pictures which has previously bankrolled the actor’s films like Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar. The film is written and directed by Nelson with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The action entertainer also features Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles. The film had earlier wrapped up its first schedule in Georgia and is now set to begin shooting for the second schedule once the curfew is eased.  

More about Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram 

The action thriller movie is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It features Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo, while Joju George and Kalaiyarasan portray supporting roles. The movie was supposed to release on May 1, 2020, and was postponed due to the pandemic and it finally released on Netflix on June 18, 2021. It received a mixed response from the audience. 

