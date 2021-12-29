Dhanush Wishes To Collaborate With THIS Bollywood Actor For His Next Hindi Film

Dubbed as one of the biggest stars in the South film industry, Dhanush has managed to make a place for himself in Bollywood after delivering heart rendering performances in films like Raanjhanaa, Shamitabh and most recently, Atrangi Re. The Aanand L Rai directorial emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood films on OTT this year as it set a new record on its opening weekend on Disney+Hotstar. Although his fans have enjoyed seeing him work his magic in Tollywood, some are eagerly waiting for his ventures in Hindi films.

Talking about the same, the actor recently opened up about his plans in Bollywood after the success of Atrangi Re. He also revealed the name of a Bollywood actor he would want to collaborate with, in his upcoming Hindi ventures.

Dhanush wants to collaborate with THIS Bollywood actor

In an interview with Bollywood Life, the Jagame Thandhiram actor was asked to reveal a Bollywood actor with whom he would want to work with for his next Hindi project. The actor reportedly did not miss a beat to take Ranbir Kapoor's name while answering the question. He elaborated his answer by debriding Ranbir Kapoor as a 'fine performer' and expressed his desire to share the same screen as him to see how the venture turns out.

While the fans wait to see the actor on the big screen in a Bollywood film, they can enjoy his recent romantic drama Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar and directed by Aanand L Rai. Recently, the actor opened up about his excitement to do the movie on a popular talk show as he said, ''All I had to hear was that Aanand Rai is making it and Himanshu was writing it and I was sold. Okay, I would do it. I’ll listen to it later. I have immense faith in them and so do they."

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Maaran, directed by Karthik Naren. He also announced his bilingual venture Vaathi (Tamil), Sir (Telugu) as well as Arun Matheswaran's next titled Rocky. After taking on Bollywood, the actor is set to make his Hollywood debut in the film The Gray Man opposite global fame Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Image: Instagram/@dhanushkraja