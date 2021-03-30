Dhanush Wraps Up The Shoot Of 'Atrangi Re'; Shares A Sweet Picture To Celebrate

South Indian star Dhanush recently took to social media to share an update on his next film Atrangi Re, which has lately been in the news. He shared a picture with director Aanand L Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma, marking the wrap up of their shooting schedule. Through the caption for the post, Dhanush also expressed his love for the two artists. His fans have flooded the comments section with comments showcasing that they have been eagerly waiting for the film to release.

Dhanush gives Atrangi Re update

Critically acclaimed actor Dhanush recently shared an update on his upcoming film with Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. He posted a picture from the sets where he was seen posing with the director of the film, Aanand L Rai, and screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, who have teamed up for the Bollywood project. In the picture, the three artists are seen posing together while stunning green scenery can be seen in the background. They seem to be posing on the terrace of a building while flashing their bright smiles for the camera.

In the picture shared, Dhanush is seen standing in the centre while donning a simple white T-shirt that has a full sleeve pattern. He is also spotted with a well-maintained beard and a simple chain around his neck. Himanshu Sharma and Aanand L Rai, on the other hand, are seen donning thick sweaters to keep themselves protected.

In the caption for the post, Dhanush has expressed his thoughts as the shooting schedule of the film came to an end. The actor, who has lately been in the news for his National Award win, has mentioned that the shooting of Atrangi Re has been wrapped up. He has thanked the two artists standing on either side and has also expressed his love through a bunch of heart emoticons. Have a look at the post on Dhanush’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have congratulated the actor on the Atrangi Re update. They have also enquired about the release date of the film as they have been waiting for it for a long time. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Dhanush Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.