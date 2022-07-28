Dhanush's Birthday: Film Fraternity Extends Heartfelt Wishes To 'The Gray Man' Star

One of India's most adored stars, Dhanush, is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Having proved his acting mettle in projects like The Gray Man, Asuran, Atrangi Re and more, the superstar has amassed a huge fan following. Dhanush's fans as well as fellow Industry colleagues flooded social media with heartfelt wishes for the actor, hailing him for his acting prowess.

Film fraternity extends heartfelt wishes to Dhanush on his birthday

Taking to his Twitter handle, Prakash Raj dropped posters of Dhanush's films and wrote, "Happy birthday dear @dhanushkraja … keep pushing boundaries… continue to seek .. stay blessed.. wonderful knowing you." On the other hand, Raashii Khanna dropped a sweet message wishing the 'most passionate and finest actor.' Take a look.

Happy birthday to one of the most passionate and finest actors’ I have worked with, @dhanushkraja 🧡

Wish you all things wonderful! Upwards and onwards my friend! 🤗 — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) July 28, 2022

Happy birthday dear @dhanushkraja … keep pushing boundaries… continue to seek .. stay blessed.. wonderful knowing you pic.twitter.com/Oj8gyXTtRn — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 28, 2022

Composer Santhosh Narayanan shared a clip from one of Dhanush's songs and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest baby darling @dhanushkraja sir! You are such a special person and an incredible talent. This year is going to be so epic for you!" Actor Prasanna too dropped an unseen video of Dhanush playing the piano, further wishing the star "greater heights and happiness."

Happy birthday dearest baby darling @dhanushkraja sir! You are such a special person and an incredible talent. This year is going to be so epic for you ! 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/IhP13vCl6V — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) July 27, 2022

Wishing only greater heights and even greater happiness to my dear bro @dhanushkraja ❤️💐 and what more beautiful can u share to his fans on his birthday...🤩 bro don't kill me for sharing this. I kept it too long for just myself 🥰 pic.twitter.com/jU0eWffhkK — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) July 28, 2022

Dhanush has been receiving praises for his stint in Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. He now has Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven, director Mithran Jawahar's Thiruchitrambalam and Venky Atluri's Vaathi in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DHANUSH_FANS_VERYIAN)