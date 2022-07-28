Last Updated:

Dhanush's Birthday: Film Fraternity Extends Heartfelt Wishes To 'The Gray Man' Star

Celebrities like Prakash Raj, Raashii Khanna, Prasanna and more penned wishes for 'The Gray Man' star Dhanush as he turned 39 today. Read further.

Kriti Nayyar
Dhanush

IMAGE:  INSTAGRAM/ @DHANUSH_FANS_VERYIAN


One of India's most adored stars, Dhanush, is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Having proved his acting mettle in projects like The Gray Man, Asuran, Atrangi Re and more, the superstar has amassed a huge fan following. Dhanush's fans as well as fellow Industry colleagues flooded social media with heartfelt wishes for the actor, hailing him for his acting prowess. 

Film fraternity extends heartfelt wishes to Dhanush on his birthday

Taking to his Twitter handle, Prakash Raj dropped posters of Dhanush's films and wrote, "Happy birthday dear @dhanushkraja … keep pushing boundaries… continue to seek .. stay blessed.. wonderful knowing you." On the other hand, Raashii Khanna dropped a sweet message wishing the 'most passionate and finest actor.' Take a look. 

Composer Santhosh Narayanan shared a clip from one of Dhanush's songs and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest baby darling @dhanushkraja sir! You are such a special person and an incredible talent. This year is going to be so epic for you!" Actor Prasanna too dropped an unseen video of Dhanush playing the piano, further wishing the star "greater heights and happiness."

Dhanush has been receiving praises for his stint in Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. He now has Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven, director Mithran Jawahar's Thiruchitrambalam and Venky Atluri's Vaathi in the pipeline.

(IMAGE:  INSTAGRAM/ @DHANUSH_FANS_VERYIAN)

First Published:
