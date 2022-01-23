Dhanush's Brother & Director Selvaraghavan Tests Positive For COVID, Urges All To Mask Up

Director Selvaraghavan, who's also superstar Dhanush's brother, has tested positive for COVID-19. Issuing a statement via social media, Selvaraghavan stated that he was diagnosed with the virus on Sunday, and requested everyone who has recently come in contact with him to consult their physician. In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, he urged everyone to stay vigilant and 'mask up'.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, January 22, the director wrote, "Good morning. I have just tested positive today for COVID-19. If anyone has come in contact with me in the last two to three days, kindly consult your physician on what you should be doing. Please stay vigilant. Urging everyone to mask up and stay safe."

His COVID diagnosis comes shortly after his wife Gitanjali announced that she had tested positive. "My achy breaky head. Isolation day 2. Dear God, When I said help me get rid of all negativity in my life this year, I did not mean this. I will happily take any number of negatives in my covid tests. Yours sincerely, Gitanjali," she mentioned.

The film director and screenwriter is known for his contribution to the Tamil film industry, having helmed films like Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna, Aayirathil Oruvan, and 7G Rainbow Colony, among others.

More celebrities who tested positive for COVID

Malayalam actor Anna Benn recently announced her COVID diagnosis via Instagram. She mentioned that she's experiencing all the symptoms except for the loss of smell. She further urged all who had come in contact with her to get tested and hoped they were safe. She also mentioned that she was currently 'in-home quarantine'.

Other celebrities like Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Keerthy Suresh among others also contracted the virus recently.

