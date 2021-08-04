Dhanush’s 'D44' To Star Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj And Bharathiraja In Pivotal Roles

Dhanush’s upcoming film D44 is being directed by Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures. On Wednesday, the production house took to Twitter and announced the rest of the film’s cast. Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and former director Bharathiraja have been roped into the film and will be seen in lead roles.

Sun Pictures posted three individual videos on Twitter welcoming the actors on board. The videos were accompanied by captions announcing that Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja have now joined team D44. The shoot for the film is set to begin this month.

About D44

The upcoming film will mark the reunion of Dhanush and Mithran Jawahar, director of TV show Yaaradi Nee Mohini. Anirudh Ravichander will be the music composer for the film. Anirudh and Dhanush are popularly known as the DnA combo.

The film will also feature actors Priya Bhavani Shankar and Raashi Khanna. However, no other announcements about the film have been made yet. Fans wait with bated breath to know more about the upcoming movie.

Dhanush’s past work

The actor is well-known for his roles in films like Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kaadhal Kondein, Enai Noki Paayum Thota and many more. Apart from being famous for his acting, he has also made a name for himself as a producer and screenwriter in the Tamil film industry. He made his debut as an actor in 2002 with the drama film, Thulluvadho Ilamai.

All about Nithya Menen

The actress began her journey in the film industry at a young age. She took on her first role back in 1998 in the English film, The Monkey Who Knew Too Much. After this, she took on her next role in 2006, in a Kannada film. Apart from being a phenomenal actor, she is also a dubbing artist.

Nithya Menen is known for the roles she played in Okka Ammayi Thappa, Iru Mugan, Ninnila Ninnila, NTR Kathanayakudu and many more. She has also been the dubbing artist for films like Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde and the Telugu version of the much-loved animated film, Frozen 2. Menen also made her OTT debut recently with her role in Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows.

