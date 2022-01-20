Dhanush's Dad Kasthuri Raja On Son's Split With Aishwaryaa: 'Not Divorced, Just A Fight'

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush's split has been among the unexpected developments in the film industry in the past couple of days. The announcement by the couple on them parting ways left many netizens in shock and a lot of them were urging them to reunite or reconsider their decision. While the couple announced their separation, they may or may not choose to go for divorce.

If the former's father Kasthuri Raja's statement is anything to go by, the couple is unlikely to get divorced in the future. The veteran director has said that the split was not 'divorce' as was being stated or assumed by some, and that it was only a 'small quarrel.'

Kasthuri Raja on Dhanush's split with Aishwaryaa R Dhanush

Kasthuri Raja said that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, who is the daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, were not divorced, as per the Dailythandi newspaper. He shared that it was only a 'fight' between them due to 'difference of opinion.'The Ettupatti Rasa director added that it was just a 'routine family fight'.

He added that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were currently were not at their residence in Chennai. Kasthuri Raja said that they were in Hyderabad at the moment, and that he also offered them a piece of advice.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush announce separation on social media

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, in a joint statement on Monday, said, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate..."

They added that they "have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had tied the knot on November 18, 2004. They are blessed with two sons, the elder son named Yatra, who is 15 years old and younger son Linga, who is 11 years old.

Among the other reactions regarding the announcement seemed to be of Aishwaryaa's sister Soundarya. She shared a photo of herself and her sister with their father Rajinikanth.