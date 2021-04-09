Dhanush's Fans Make Huge Cutout Of Actor Ahead Of 'Karnan' Release, Watch Video

Just a night prior to the release of superstar Dhanush's upcoming film Karnan, fans of the actor had constructed a huge cardboard cut-out of him while celebrating his work. The fans expressed their happiness and excitement while dancing and bursting firecrackers in Madurai to hail the actor's work. Pictures of his huge cut-out from his character in the latest release Karnan, have gone viral on social media with people pouring in their love for the actor.

Fans build a tall cut-out of Dhanush

One of the fan clubs of the Shamitabh actor shared the pictures where people can be seen offering milk to the cut-out as thousands throng to cheer and dance. Another fan club shared a video where people were seen bursting crackers and dancing on dhol beats while praising the actor's legacy. The comments section of these fan clubs was flooded with heart-shaped emoticons where people praised Dhanush and showed their excitement for the latest release. None of the pictures of the crowd showed them adhering to the safety norms amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fans were not spotted wearing a mask or maintaing social distancing while celebrating the actor.

The film stars Dhanush, Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli and it also marks the Tamil debut of Rajisha Vijayan. The film features music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by Theni Eswar, and editing done by Selva R. K. It features the titular character Karnan, hailing from a conservative background, fighting for the rights of his people. The plot is influenced by the Manjolai riots of the 1999 Melavalavu massacre.

Just ahead of the release, Dhanush had piqued the curiosity of the fans by sharing a gripping poster that showed him sitting atop an elephant while people around him can be seen cheering for him. The film is mostly set in the suburbs of the Tirunelveli district. The actor recently made it to the headlines after he won a National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2019 hit film Asuran. He thanked all for their love and support in a statement on Twitter.

(Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter)