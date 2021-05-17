Dhanush's Film 'Karnan' Gets Rave Review By Director Aanand L Rai, Calls It 'outstanding'

Dhanush’s Karnan is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Since the release of the movie on the streaming service, people are praising Karnan’s plot and Dhanush’s performance in the movie. Recently, Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai also took to Twitter to talk about how he felt after watching the movie.

Aanand L Rai praises Dhanush's Karnan

Director Aanand L Rai took to Twitter to share his thoughts about Dhanush’s movie Karnan. In the tweet, Aanand L Rai wrote, “OUTSTANDING & BRILLIANT. This is how you can describe this experience called #Karnan @mari_selvaraj what a storyteller. The way you painted ur thoughts on the celluloid. Take a bow!! @dhanushkraja You are a magician mere bhai… u should have told me. I thought you u r an actor”. Take a look at Aanand L Rai’s tweet below.

OUTSTANDING & BRILLIANT...This is how you can describe this experience called #Karnan @mari_selvaraj What a storyteller 🙏 The way you painted ur thoughts on the celluloid. Take a bow!! @dhanushkraja You are a magician mere bhai ..u should have told me.I thought u r an actor.🧡 pic.twitter.com/f1sfRkfNbZ — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) May 17, 2021

Aanand L Rai and Dhanush have worked first worked together for 2013’s Bollywood movie Raanjhanaa. Raanjhanaa marked the entry of Dhanush in Bollywood and was a huge success. Aanand and Dhanush will be reuniting for another project called Atrangi Re. The shooting of Atrangi Re wrapped up recently and Dhanush took to his Instagram account to share a photo with Aanand.

About Karnan

Karnan is an action-drama film directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the banner of V Creations. Selva R.K helmed the editing department whereas Theni Eswar managed the cinematography of the film. Actors like Dhanush, Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishnan, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli are a part of the cast of the movie. The plot of the movie revolves around a fearless young villager Karnan who must fight for the rights of the people of his village.

The people of the village belong to a marginalized community oppressed for decades by the dominant caste groups in the same region. The story portrays the struggles, injustice, and rise of the villager against casteism and police brutality by Karnan and his villagers. The film is loosely based on the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence case that happened in the Thoothkudi district. The film released in theatres on April 9, 2021, and was made available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 14, 2021.

