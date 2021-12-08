Ahead of the release of Dhanush's much-awaited American action thriller movie, The Gray Man, the actor left the fans elated when he recently dropped a glimpse of his look from the movie on social media.

The Gray Man is the upcoming American movie featuring Dhanush alongside many other prolific stars and is expected to have a production budget of $200 Million making it the most expensive movie ever made by Netflix.

Dhanush's first look from The Gray Man

Actor Dhanush recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself from behind the scenes in which he can be seen performing a shot on the sets of his highly-anticipated movie, The Gray Man. In the picture, he can be seen surrounded by numerous lights and as one looks closely, he can be seen wearing a black hairband with a red scar on the side of his right eye. On the other hand, the director of the film can be seen watching the shot on the screen. In the caption, he stated, "A little more Gray Man" as he unveiled his first look from the film. Take a look-

A little more Gray Man … pic.twitter.com/roRSybi9fQ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 7, 2021

The fans were thrilled to see Dhanush's first look from The Gray Man and took to the comments section by dropping in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to praise his look. Some of the fans also addressed him as 'Thalaiva' and added how eagerly they were waiting to see the actor on screen. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Dhanush's The Gray Man role first look.

The Gray Man cast, plot & more

Apart from Dhanush, The Gray Man cast members will include prominent actors namely Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry, Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen, Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda, Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy, Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy, Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cahill, Eme Ikwuakor as Mr Felix, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Callan Mulvey, Regé-Jean Page, Scott Haze and others. The movie follows the story of a veteran CIA operative who becomes a fugitive after he gets betrayed by his agency and later one of his colleagues is sent to capture him. While the movie is set to stream on Netflix, The Gray Man release date is yet to be unveiled.

