Dhanush's Intriguing First Look From Upcoming Film 'Vaathi' Unveiled; Check Poster

After garnering heaps of praises from the global audience for his impeccable acting skills in The Gray Man, South superstar Dhanush is all set to play a common man in the bilingual film Vaathi. The forthcoming film will witness Dhanush collaborating with director Venky Atluri. Reportedly, the film will be an 'ambitious journey of a common man.'

The bilingual drama will release in Tamil and Telugu. Ever since the film was announced, fans are eagerly waiting for an update regarding the project. Recently a new intriguing poster of Dhanush from Vaathi surfaced online that fueled fans' excitement level.

Dhanush's new poster from Vaathi out

On Wednesday, Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram handle and shared the first look of Dhanush from his next film Vaathi. In the poster, Dhanush is seen sitting in a dark room filled with books. The actor is seen busy writing something in a notebook while sitting on a chair donning a maroon shirt and black pants.

Sharing Dhanush's look, Taran Adarsh wrote in the caption, "DHANUSH: FIRST LOOK OF TAMIL - TELUGU BILINGUAL... #Dhanush collaborates with director #VenkyAtluri for a bilingual: #Vaathi [#Tamil] / #Sir [#Telugu]... Costars #SamyukthaMenon... Produced by #NagaVamsiS and #SaiSoujanya... Teaser out tomorrow [28 July 2022]. #VaathiFirstLook #SirFirstLook". Take a look at the post:

Dhanush shares glimpse of his character from upcoming film Vaathi

Earlier, Dhanush took to his social media account and shared a glimpse of his character from Vaathi. Dhanush's face was not visible on the poster as he was seen facing a blackboard. He wore a brown checked shirt and was seen writing something on the board. The note on the blackboard had details about Vaathi's first look that would be released on July 27 and the teaser of the film that will release on July 28. Here, take a look at the post:

More about Vaathi

Touted to be a bilingual drama, Vaathi is being bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. Apart from Dhanush, the film will also star actor Samyuktha Menon in the lead role. Reportedly, as per Pinkvilla, Dhanush will play a hardworking teacher in his highly-awaited project.

