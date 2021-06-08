Dhanush's 'Jagame Thadhiram' Beats Zack Snyder's 'Army Of The Dead', Creates New Record

Dhanush starrer action thriller flick Jagame Thandhiram is gearing up for a release via OTT giant Netflix on June 18. Now, ahead of the film’s release, the filmmakers hosted an online Jagame Thadhiram space on Twitter for fans. This space was joined by more than 17k listeners, beating a previous space record set by Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Jagame Thandhiram beats Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead

The official Twitter page namely, Lets OTT Global, made the news official stating, “The #JagameThandhiram space was the highest attended Twitter space globally, since the launch. The space had more than 17000 listeners, beating Zack Snyder's previous #ArmyOfTheDead space record”. Take a look at the announcement below:

The #JagameThandhiram space was the highest attended Twitter space globally, since the launch.



The space had more than 17000 listeners, beating Zack Snyder's previous #ArmyOfTheDead space record. pic.twitter.com/NFghDTgA2M — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) June 7, 2021

Ever since the news surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, fans of Dhanush have gone berserk over it. While many celebrated the new record created by the upcoming film, on the other hand, a user claimed that there were about 20k listeners who joined the session. The user also informed netizens that even Twitter India and its CEO joined the space to mark the celebration. They said, “20,000 unique listeners.. They did not reach 20k at same time.. People join and drop.. Dhanush's Space had 17000 listeners when he joined.. Even Twitter India & its CEO joined this space due to its success”. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

20,000 unique listeners.. They did not reach 20k at same time.. People join and drop.. Dhanush's Space had 17000 listeners when he joined..



Even Twitter India & its CEO joined this space due to its success pic.twitter.com/XX3Zsc6AdC — Arima (@Dracarys28) June 7, 2021

Awesome ❤ — Prabhu Raajhen (@Prabhu_Raaj) June 8, 2021

Too celebrate that record twitter india md joined space space🤦.

Don't spread negativity and hate pic.twitter.com/TCIuqAialh — Anirudh FREAK ♥️ (@anirudh_veriyan) June 8, 2021

Danush and Zack snyder, both kings. — ZSJL (@snyderhaters) June 7, 2021

On Monday, June 7, the creators of Jagame Thandhiram officially released the album of the film. Music composer Santhosh Narayanan, took to his social media space to share the piece of good news amongst fans. He said, “Thanks @karthiksubbaraj and @dhanushkraja sir for the amazing experience composing and scoring for #JagameThandhiram. The album is out on 7th. All my love to my dear musicians and tech wizards. Hope this brings some joy to you all. Please stay safe and indoors if possible”.

Thanks @karthiksubbaraj and @dhanushkraja sir for the amazing experience composing and scoring for #JagameThandhiram. The album is out on 7th. All my love to my dear musicians and tech wizards. Hope this brings some joy to you all. Please stay safe and indoors if possible. pic.twitter.com/0YbQoKTBsC — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) June 5, 2021

Helmed by Karthik Subbharaj, Jagame Thandhiram features Dhanush as the most notorious Tamil gangster, Suruli, all set to go on a rampaging war against the main antagonist of the film. Bankrolled by S Sashikanth in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment, the movie features Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead role. The film also marks the Indian film debut of international actor James Cosmo.

(Image: Still from Jagame Thandhiram & Army of the Dead)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.