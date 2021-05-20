Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' Makers Surprise Fans With Announcement Of New Song 'Nethu'

Dhanush's movies have always created a hyped amongst his fans over the world. He is all set to feature in the Tamil action thriller film Jagame Thandhiram. The makers of the film announced that a new song from the film will be released soon. They also released the poster of the upcoming video song. Take a look at the poster of Jagame Thadhiram's song and fan reactions over the same.

Makers of Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram surprise fans with a new song

Director of the film Karthik Subbaraj took to his official Twitter handle to share the poster of the upcoming song. The song is called Nethu and is scheduled to release on May 22, 2021. The music of the song is composed by Santhosh Narayanan who has also composed all the other music in the film. In the poster, Dhanush has layered a black t-shirt with a black and white shirt while Aishwarya Lekshmi wore a pink sweater. The two were seen walking through a lane. Karthik mentioned that these are tough times and people should spread love.

Reactions to Jagame Thandiram's new song announcement

A fan wrote that he had been waiting eagerly and finally something is coming on their way from the film. Another fan wrote that her heart was melting and she cannot wait any longer to see the song on her home screen. Several fans mentioned that Aishwarya Lekshmi looked adorable in the look of Attila. Others replied with heart and fire emojis and mentioned that they couldn't any longer. Here are some reactions to the new announcement.

Wowwww my heart his melting 💞😍❣️💕 can't wait to see in my home screen 😍😍💞 https://t.co/pkOqTsHI0T — 🦋NEYTIRI🦋 (@Neytiri_2021) May 20, 2021

Okay i admit it.. Aishwarya Lekshmi is damn cute in this look..!!❤️#JagameThandhiram https://t.co/uDDuffQZiL — Kevin (💙Anidespaps❤️) (@KevinDBlood) May 20, 2021

About Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram

Jagame Thandhiram is produced by S. Sashikanth and Ramachandra of YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment. The film features Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in lead roles along with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in supporting roles. The production of the film was completed in December 2019. The film was scheduled to release in May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision of releasing the film through Netflix in February 2021 was dropped too. Finally, Jagame Thandhiram's release is scheduled to be on 18 June 2021 which will be dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

Image: Still from Jagame Thandhiram

