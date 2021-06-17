Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' To Release On Netflix In 190 Countries And In 17 Languages

As Jagame Thandhiram, one of the upcoming Tamil movies, is all set for its release on the digital platform Netflix, it was recently announced that the movie will be released in around 190 countries. The director of the movie also revealed through social media that the movie will be released in 17 languages.

Jagame Thandhiram to release digitally in 190 countries

Karthik Subbaraj, writer and director of Jagame Thandhiram, recently took to his Twitter handle and made the announcement that his movie, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, will be released digitally on Netflix in 17 languages and in 190 countries. He even unveiled the poster of the movie along with it.

All the fans were thrilled to know how the movie will be released worldwide in several languages. Many of them stated that it was a proud moment for everyone while many others added that they couldn’t wait further to watch the film. Some of the fans also stated that it was great news for all the fans. Some others also dropped in hearts and fire symbols in the comments to express their amazement on hearing the announcement.

Jagame Thandhiram cast, plot & more

Jagame Thandhiram, backed by S. Sashikanth and Ramachandra, will follow the life of a gangster and his choice between good and evil. Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram will be essaying the role of Suruli Rajan while other cast members include actors namely Aishwarya Lekshmi as Attila, Joju George as Sivadoss, James Cosmo as Peter Sprott, Kalaiyarasan as Deepan, Soundararaja as Paraman, Sharath Ravi as Vicky, Deepak Paramesh as Dharani, Vadivukkarasi as Manimegalai, Ashwanth Ashokkumar as Theeran and others. The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan while the lyrics of the songs have been written by Vivek, Dhanush, Anthony Daasan and Richard Harvey. The movie was initially shelved in 2016 but was later revived for a theatrical release. But after the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the film scheduled for a digital release on June 18, 2021. The 17 languages in which the movie will be released include Telugu, English, French, German, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Italian, Polish, Spanish (Neutral), Thai, Indonesian, Portuguese, Brazilian, Spanish (Castilian), and Vietnamese.

