Dhanush's 'Kandaa Vara Sollunga' Song Review: Netizens Are Calling It 'best Intro Song'

Actor Dhanush’s movie Karnan has become a huge hit among the audience. The film released on April 9, 2021, and has garnered a very positive response from the audience. The video of Karnan’s opening song Kandaa Vaara Sollunga was released on May 7, 2021, under the banner of Think Music India. Netizens have been showering immense love on the video and the video has already started trending online.

Kandaa Vara Sollunga song review

Kandaa Vara Sollunga is a part of the music album of the movie Karnan. Kidakuzhi Mariyammal and Santosh Narayan are the singers of the song whereas Mari Selvaraj penned the lyrics of the song. The song is composed by Santosh Narayan. The song has garnered more than two lakh views within an hour of its release. Take a look at the video below.

Netizens are loving the vocals as well as the lyrics of the song. One of the netizens on Youtube commented "This song is the all-time best opening song for Dhanush" whereas another user wrote, “Who got goosebumps on seeing this song on theater?”. Check out some of the reactions on Kandaa Vara Sollunga's video below.

About Karnan

Karnan is an action-drama film directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the banner of V Creations. Theni Eswar helmed the cinematography department whereas Selva R.K edited the film. The film features actors like Dhanush, Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishnan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. The plot of the movie revolves around a fearless villager Karnan who must fight for the rights of the people of his village. The people of the village belong to a marginalized community oppressed for decades by the dominant caste groups in the region. The story portrays the struggles, injustice, and rise of the villager against casteism and police brutality by Karnan and his villagers. The film is loosely based on the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence case that happened in Thoothkudi district. The film released on April 9, 2021, in theatres and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on May 14, 2021.

