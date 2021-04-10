Dhanush's Karnan Wreaks Havoc At The Box Office On Day 1, Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

Dhanush's Karnan which had a major theatrical release yesterday on Friday, April 9 has been wooing the cinephiles with its enthralling storyline and impeccable performance by the actors. While the movie has been a hit with the audience, the rural drama has also managed to fare well with the critics with the movie receiving five-star reviews from almost all film critics. The Karnan box office collection has crossed the Rs 10-crore-mark on its opening day in Tamil Nadu marking it to be one of the first Dhanush's movies to cross Rs 10 crores on the very first day of its release.

Karnan box office update

As per MovieInsider, Dhanush's Karnan has achieved a career-best opening for the star with a box office collection of Rs 10.39 crores registered in Tamil Nadu on the first day of the Karnan movie's release.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhanush's #Karnan achieves a career best opening for the star, with 10.39 crores registered in Tamil Nadu on the first day.



This is also the first time that a film featuring Dhanush has crossed the 10 crore mark on the opening day. pic.twitter.com/5zfjTtEedE — Movies Insider (@MoviesInsider) April 10, 2021

As per film analyst, Ramesh Bala Karnan is doing great internationally as well. It has done business Rs 21.54 lakhs in Australia Rs 2.62 lakhs in New Zealand.

Film critic Kaushik LM tweeted that Karnan has crossed a grossing of Rs 80 lakhs in Tirunavelli and Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and has had a blockbuster opening throughout the state. He also shared that Karnan has grossed a whopping Rs 1.30 crore in the state of Madurai which is a first for the actor.

TK (Tirunelveli - Kanyakumari) trade territory of TN gave @dhanushkraja his career best opening in that territory with a Day1 gross of 80 lakhs for #Karnan y'dayðŸ‘ŒðŸ”¥ Blockbuster Opening throughout the state! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 10, 2021

#Karnan MR (Madurai territory) Day1 gross is 1.30 CR



Karnan has fetched @dhanushkraja his career best opening in all TN territories, in fact ðŸ‘ŒðŸ”¥@theVcreations @mari_selvaraj https://t.co/YsLPxtGU9W — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 10, 2021

Another film analyst Raja Sekar shared the box office collection of Karnan movie in the other states of Tamil Nadu. Sharing that this is the best opening that Dhanush has had in his 18 years of career, the analyst added that fantastic numbers are coming in for the film with the film grossing 8 lakhs in Kovilpatti, 13 lakhs in Tuticorin, 43 lakhs in Tirinalveli and 80 lakhs in TK area.

Fantastic numbers coming in for @dhanushkraja 's #Karnan in #TamilNadu

Kovilpatti- 8 Lakhs

Tuticorin- 13 Lakhs

Tirunelveli- 43 Lakhs



TK area - 80 lakhs career-best for #D.



Also, the best opening for the actor in Tamil Nadu in his 18 years of film career — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 10, 2021

Dhanush's Karnan

Dhanush plays the role of a lionhearted warrior fighting for the rights of the conservative villagers who are being tortured at the hands of the police and powerful people. The netizens have been loving Dhanush's performance in the movie and are calling Karnan to be the best film Dhanush has ever acted in. The netizens are also giving kudos to the thrilling background score of the movie which is provided by Santhosh Narayanan. Other than Dhanush the film also stars Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli and Rajisha Vijayan's in prominent roles.

