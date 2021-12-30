Last Updated:

Dhanush's Latest Stills From 'Maaran' Sets Has Fans Hailing His Acting Prowess

Dhanush wowed fans with the 1st stills of 'Maaran', also starring Malavika Mohanan and Smruthi Venkat. However, they had a request for the makers:

Maaran, dhanush

Image: Twitter/@SathyaJyothi_


Dhanush who recently starred in Atrangi Re, is all set to star in Avengers fame Russo Brothers' The Gray Man next year. Between the Bollywood and Hollywood films, the actor will return to his home territory, Tamil films. The multi-talented artist has multiple films in his kitty and is working on one of them, Maaran.

The maker dropped the first stills from the project recently to give a sneak-peek into what the film could be about. Fans were impressed and expressed their excitement for the film. However, some had a request for the makers.

Dhanush's first stills from Maaran excites fans

The makers of Maaran shared the first images of Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan and Smruthi Venkat. The actor reportedly plays the role of a journalist in the film. 

Apart from being dressed as a boy-next-door in shirts and T-shirt at home, he was asleep while Smruthi stared at him in another photo. In the images, one could see him in a serious look as well as flashing his smiles. The director Karthick Naren could be then directing them in some of the images.

The film also stars Samuthirakani, who acted for an intense scene in an all-white look. 

Fans had different kinds of reactions to the post. One section went gaga over his look and one of the comments read that it was a 'confirmed blockbuster'.

Dhanush's Maaran to release on OTT?

However, there seemed to be some buzz regarding its Over-the-Top release and many asked the makers to release it in the theatres and not directly online. 

Maaran's first look had been announced on the occasion of Dhanush's birthday on July 28. While the latest snaps might see him in a calm avatar, the first look posters were anything but that, as he smashed a man's face on a glass surface. He had a pen in his hand, a hint towards him playing a reporter in the film. 

Dhanush's upcoming films

Apart from Maaraan, Dhanush also has films like Naane Varuven and Thiruchitrambalam in his kitty. His most recent announcement was the film Vaathi, which will be a Tamil Telugu bilingual film. He also confirmed that he would be working with director Arun Matheswaran for a film. 

