Dhanush’s Look In 'Jagame Thandhiram' Recreated By A Girl, Fans Amazed By Her Expressions

South Indian star Dhanush’s upcoming action-thriller movie Jagame Thandhiram is one of the highly anticipated releases of the year. Dhanush’s look from the movie had taken social media by storm when it was unveiled. Recently, a makeup artist called Medha Srivastava has recreated the look and the video has gone viral on the internet. Netflix India’s official Instagram handle has also shared the video.

Dhanush’s look in Jagame Thandhiram recreated by a girl

The said makeup artist is seen dancing to the Rakita Rakita song from the movie as she progresses into her transformation. Giving extra attention to Dhanush’s classic moustache and beard in the movie, she pulls off the look with much wase and finesse. After the makeup is done, she dons a white shirt and also performs some of the steps that Dhanush has in the teaser of the movie. The caption of the post was, “This is what happens when you've been listening to Rakita on loop!”

As soon as the video was shared, netizens rushed in to express their wonder by commenting on the post. Many have said that the transformation is commendable and called it ‘awesome’ as well. While one of the netizens has pointed out how accurate her expressions are as well. See their reactions below.

Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram

This movie is a Karthik Subbaraj directorial who has also written the film. The cast of the movie also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. Dhanush has essayed the role of Suruli in the movie who is a comic and notorious gangster. He gets recruited by an international crime lord but during the missions he is asked to execute he finds himself in moral dilemmas. Three songs from the movie, namely Nethu, Rakita Rakita and Bujji have been released already. The music for this movie is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. It is produced under the YNOT Studios, along with the Reliance Entertainment banner.

Jagame Thandhiram's OTT release

Due to the pandemic, several films have been directed towards an OTT release and Jagame Thandhiram is one of them. This film will receive a digital release on Netflix on June 18, 2021. Those who have subscribed to this streaming service can enjoy this Dhanush’s movie.

Image: Still from Jagame Thandhiram's teaser

