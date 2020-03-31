Dhanush's Poster Of Unreleased Movie 'Thirudan Police' Sends Fans Into A Tizzy

On Monday, one of Dhanush's fan clubs on Twitter shared a poster from one of his unreleased films. According to reports, the unreleased movie was titled Thirudan Police and was supposed to release after K. Selvaraghavan's Pudhu Pettai. The unreleased movie was supposed to mark the directorial debut of DOP Arvind Krishna. However, the movie reportedly got shelved soon after its launch.

Check out the poster:

Also Read | Dhanush's Highest Rated Movies According To IMDb Every Fan Must Watch

The unreleased poster shared on March 30, 2020, has seemingly caused a stir among the Dhanush fans, who are raving about the poster. With many going gaga over the poster, here are some fan reactions to the Dhanush starrer Thirudan Police's unreleased poster. Check out.

Fan reaction to Dhanush's poster:

Ayiooo verithanam😎😎 — S U L L A N _F A Y A S™ (@sullanfayasdfc) March 31, 2020

Wow — Bala (@Dhanush08209192) March 30, 2020

Also Read | Dhanush To Reprise The Role Of Prithviraj In The Tamil Remake Of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyom'?

Also Read | Dhanush's 'Why This Kolaveri Di' Gets A Special Coronavirus Remix By Jamie Lever

🙈🙈🙈Aww Thalaivaaaaa ❤️ — JEYAMRAVI (@Tik_Tik_Tik__) March 30, 2020



Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in R.S. Durai Senthilkumar's Pattas. The movie, starring Dhanush, Sneha, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead, narrated the tale of a mother and son. The movie released in 2020 managed to impress the audience with its intriguing storyline and impressive acting performances.

Also Read | Dhanush's Songs That You Must Hear Before Sara And Akshay Starrer Atrangi Re Comes Out!

What's next for Dhanush?

On the work front, Dhanush will be next seen in Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee on February 14, 2021. Besides the upcomer, Dhanush also has Mari Selvaraj's Karnan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.