Dhanush's Movies Where He Played An Underdog Who Later Triumphs, Check Out List

Dhanush has been known for the wide variety of roles that he has essayed on screen. He started off his career by acting in films where he played the underdog who later emerges as the victor and these roles of his have always been well-loved and appreciated. Let us have a look at 5 of his movies where he plays the triumphant underdog.

Dhanush's movies where he plays the underdog

Aadukalam

The movie is based in a Madurai neighbourhood where rooster or cockfighting is a common sport. Karuppu (Dhanush) is Pettaikaran's (Jayabalan) apprentice, who is regarded as the best in the industry. Karuppu admires his mentor, but he favours his other assistant, Dorai (Kishore). Karuppu is a good-hearted young man who falls in love with Irene, an Anglo Indian girl who lives in a nearby railway colony. The story revolves around Pettaikaran's betrayal of Karuppu and how Karuppu builds a name for himself regardless of his mentor's slander. The film was a huge success with the audience.

Vada Chennai

Vada Chennai is a unique film that was praised for its dense plot and cinematography. The plot revolves around Dhanush, a young carrom enthusiast, who is caught between two warring gangs of North Chennai. He does not want to get involved and does so very reluctantly but later emerges as the unexpected victor. The story of the film unfolded in a non-linear fashion and this Vetri Maaran directorial turned out to be a box office success.

Pattas

In Pattas, Dhanush essays the role of a petty thief who is very content with the way of things and has no desire to change. This comes to pass when he finds out who his father really was and how he was killed. He then faces his destiny when he decides to take revenge on his father’s murderer using an ancient martial arts style that was used by his father.

Velaiyilla Pattathari

Dhanush is chastised by his father for being unemployed, pampered by his mother, pitied by the protagonist, and undervalued by the villain in Velaiilla Pattadhari. In essence, he's reprising a part he's played several times before in his 25-year career. The storyline, too, is a combination of his brother Selvaraghavan's relationship dramas and movies, in which the David-like hero confronts the Goliath-like antagonist.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

When Aja or Ajatashatru staying with his single mother discovers he is actually poor, he decides to change his life's trajectory. After school, he spends most of his time performing tricks in exchange for money, often duping them into splitting with a little more than they expected. When Ajatashatru's mother dies, he plans to fly to Paris to find his father, a French magician. He scrounges up a plane ticket and flees to Paris. From a budding romance with Marie (Erin Moriarty) to accidentally heading to London in a suitcase with illegal immigrants for company, make his adventure nothing short of intriguing.

Image: Dhanush's Instagram

