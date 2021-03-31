Dhanush's 'Naane Varuven In 'pre-production Stage'; Selvaraghavan 'gears Up For Shoot'

Quick links:
On March 30, 2021, director Selvaraghavan took to his official Twitter handle and revealed that he is gearing up for the shoot of his upcoming flick, Naane Varuven. It was earlier that the director announced that he will be joining hands with Dhanush for his upcoming project. The director has now shared the picture of a clapper board and informed the fans and followers that he has never worked on pre-production of such a large scale before.
Never worked on a preproduction of this scale ! Gearing up for the shoot ! #Naanevaruven pic.twitter.com/8Yr2V0FGfSMarch 30, 2021
As soon as the director made the announcement about Dhanush's Naane Varuven, many of his fans and followers expressed their excitement for the film. A fan dropped a picture of Dhanush's latest movie and wrote "waiting" with a fire emoticon and a red heart. Another fan dropped Rajinikanth’s GIF and called Dhanush, "Thalaiva". A netizen wrote, "next 28 cr for Dhanush is loading". Another one simply wrote, “Waiting Anna”. A user commented, “Wait with much of craze sir” and dropped a heart-eyed face emoticon.
In the month of January this year, Selvaraghavan and Dhanush, both announced that the title of their next film will be unveiled as a Pongal surprise. Along with the title, the duo also unveiled the first poster of the film which featured Dhanush. The other cast and crew details of the film are yet to be revealed.
The film is expected to go on floors as soon as Dhanush returns from the United States. He is currently shooting for his Hollywood film, The Gray Man, which is helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War fame. The Gray Man is touted to be the most expensive film by Netflix. In the spy thriller, Dhanush will be starring alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The list of other Dhanush's upcoming movies includes Jagame Thandhiram, Atrangi Re and Karnan. Meanwhile, the list of Selvaraghavan's movies includes Kaadhal Kondein, 7G Rainbow Colony, Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam, NGK and Nenjam Marappathillai, which released recently. Dhanush will also be seen in his brother’s directorial, Aayirathil Oruvan 2.
