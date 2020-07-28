Twitteratti Hail Dhanush's 'Rakita Rakita Rakita' As 'foot-tapping, Dance-inducing' Number

Dhanush has been trending since the makers released the first song from his upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram’s music album. The song is called Rakita Rakita Rakita and it has been getting positive response from the fans since it was released. His fans have been sharing the song on their personal social media handles. Read more to know about Dhanush’s new song, Rakita Rakita Rakita.

Rakita Rakita Rakita fan reactions

The song Rakita Rakita Rakita is a part of the upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram. The song has been sung by Dhanush, Dhee and Santhosh Narayanan. Just like Dhanush’s Kolaveri Di, this is a type of song that can be easily hummed by the fans without needing to know the melody, keys and other technical specifications of the song. Since the release, the fans have been extremely active in sharing their thoughts about the song. A number of them have responded to Dhanush’s tweet and have shared their feelings about the song. Read more to know about the fan reactions for Rakita Rakita Rakita.

Happiiieee Birthday to dear @dhanushkraja Sir

& whatey way to celebrate with the foot-tapping,dance-inducing #RakitaRakita https://t.co/TYEEvQbXmB

Luv U @Music_Santhosh Sir & guyz don't miss the lyrics!

Team #JagameThandhiram@karthiksubbaraj @sash041075 & all in the gang!

HUGGGZ — ACTOR ASHOK KUMAR (@ashokactor) July 28, 2020

More about Jagame Thandhiram

Jagame Thandhiram is an upcoming Tamil film that has been written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is supposed to be released on August 27, 2020. It will feature some of the most popular stars of the industry including Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan as prominent characters in the film. It is being produced by S. Sashikanth, Chakravarthy Ramachandra under the banner, Y NOT Studios. The makers had also reportedly approached Hollywood stars like Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino to play a prominent role in the film but were not able to come to a settlement with any of these stars.

More about Dhanush

Dhanush was recently seen in the film called Pattas. He was seen playing a dual role as Sakthi Thiraviyaperumal (Pattas) and Thiraviyaperumal. Pattas is directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. It also showcases some of the popular faces of the industry including Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada, Naveen Chandra, Nassar, Munishkanth and Manobala as prominent characters. This one is a special film as it even shows Adimurai, an ancient martial art that was practised in Tamil Nadu. Another interesting fact about the films is that Dhanush and Sneha had to get their martial arts training prior to the shoot days fo the film.

