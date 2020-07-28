Dhanush's 'Rakita Rakita Rakita' Wins Over With Its Energy, Expressions, And Festive Tune

The first song from the movie Jagme Thandiram released on July 28. The song is called Rakita Rakita Rakita and can be viewed on Sony South Music's Youtube. Even though the video of the song is lyrical, the song still manages to hold on to its viewer's attention. Furthermore, the song was also released to celebrate the 38th birthday of Dhanush. Let's take a closer look at the video.

Dhanush's new song Ratika Ratika Ratika's lyrical video is out now and is already causing a buzz among fans. The song is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is produced by S. Sashikanth. The song is sung by the famous trio of Dhanush, Dhee, Santhosh Narayanan.

Review of Rakita Rakita Rakita

The first thing that is noticeable in the song is that it is not on the right tempos or notes. Like Dhanush's Why This Kolaveri Di, the off-beat song makes everybody hum it right after they hear the song. No matter if one speaks Tamil, the tune of the song puts people at ease and makes them connect with it instantly.

The music for this song has more of a wedding vibe to it. Furthermore, Dhanshu looks like Rajinikanth in the video. With an all-white outfit and a big moustache, Dhanush looks like Thalaiva himself. The lyrics of the song talk about a confident king who is living life freely and without any problems.

The video also shows stills of Dhanush wearing an animated crown. The song has high energy, ecstatic expressions, and hilarious dance moves. The song seems perfect to celebrate Dhanush's birthday and also gives a preview of how the movie will be. Fans can definitely see that a lot of effort has gone into making the song. The song does deserve a thumbs up in these aspects.

Jagame Thandhiram is a new upcoming Tamil movie that stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, and Kalaiyarasan. The action-thriller is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Y NOT Studios. The movie was supposed to be released on May 1 but got postponed due to the coronavirus.

Promo Pic Credit: A still from Sony South Music's Youtube

