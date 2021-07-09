Dhanush's Song 'Rowdy Baby' From 'Maari 2' Breaks Record, Gets 5 Million Likes On YouTube

Singer, actor Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's song Rowdy Baby from the 2018 movie Maari 2 has hit a record of 5 million likes on YouTube, a breakthrough for the song. Last year, in November, Rowdy Baby became the first south Indian song to have garnered 2 billion views on YouTube.The song that is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja is a part of Maari 2, the 2018 film directed by Balaji Mohan.

Journalist and Entertainment Industry Tracker Ramesh Bala, took to Twitter as he lauded the song as the first and fastest video from south India to reach this feat. The song was choreographed by Prabhudheva and sung by the lead actor, Dhanush and Dhee. The catchy tunes and groovy music of the song have been loved by the fans.

Here is the video of the song-

All About the Tamil action comedy Maari 2

Maari 2 is a 2018 Indian Tamil-language action comedy film written and directed by Balaji Mohan. It came as a sequel to the 2015 movie Maari. The movie, besides being produced by Dhanush under his company Wunderbar Films, also sees him don the role of the title character. Other pivotal roles are played by Sai Pallavi, Krishna, Tovino Thomas, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vidya Pradeep among others. The story of the film, which received mixed critic reviews, revolves around gangster Maari (Dhanush) and how he gets entangled with Beeja (Tovino Thomas), who is on a revenge spree.

Here is the trailer of Maari 2

Dhanush's upcoming movies

With more than 40 films under his credentials, South superstar Dhanush has made himself a pertinent face of the Indian Cinema. He rose to fame with his song Kolaveri D that made the nation obsessed with him. His recent release Jagame Thandhiram is an action thriller that recently released on Netflix. Dhanush shares the screen with Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo among other leads. Apart from this, Dhanush's upcoming Bollywood project Atrangi Re is slated to release on August 6 this year. In the Bollywood romantic drama film, Dhanush will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by T. Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

