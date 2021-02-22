Dhanush's Suruli Swag In 'Jagame Thandhiram' Teaser Is All Things 'electrifying' For Fans

After months of anticipation, Dhanush's new movie Jagame Thandhiram's teaser has been finally dropped by the makers on YouTube. On Monday, along with announcing the much-awaited Tamil action thriller's direct-to-digital release on Netflix, the Jagame Thandhiram teaser has taken over social media. Ardent fans of the Kollywood superstar made the hashtag "#JagameThandhiram" trend on Twitter as the teaser introduced netizens to Dhanush's character Suruli.

Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram teaser gets a big thumbs up from the masses

For over a month, reports were rife that producer Sashikanth of 'Y Not Studios' had received an astonishing offer for his highly-anticipated Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram, which he couldn't refuse. However, Sashikanth kept the gangster film's deal with Netflix a secret from everyone and didn't confirm any of the reports. Now, on February 22, the makers released the upcoming black comedy film's teaser and took the internet by storm. Sharing the teaser of Jagame Thandhiram on Twitter, Y Not Studios wrote, "Suruli is here. Watch the #JagameThandhiramTeaser Now! (sic)".

Take a look:

From what it seems in the teaser, a notorious gangster from Madurai, Suruli (Dhanush), gets stuck with international gangsters in London. Alongside Dhanush, the Jagame Thandhiram cast will also be headlined by Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo while actors Joju George and Kalaiyarasan will be seen playing supporting roles. In less than three hours from its release on Netflix India's YouTube channel, the upcoming film's teaser has not only garnered over 590k views and 150k likes but also received an overwhelming response by netizens on social media.

Ardent fans of Dhanush couldn't stop gushing over the much-awaited teaser on Twitter and made "#Jagame Thandhiram" trend on the micro-blogging platform as they expressed their take on missing its theatrical release. Dhanush's Kollywood contemporary Shanthanu Bhagyaraj was one of the many who reacted to Jagame Thandhiram's teaser on Twitter. Shanthanu wrote, "The teaser of #JagameThandhiram is racy & entertaining @dhanushkraja #Suruli is On a roll brother Love the cuts @vivekharshan chaetaaa and the way the teaser has been portrayed @karthiksubbaraj bro is Raising d bar high...waiting". Furthermore, actor Raashii Khanna was also all-praise about the teaser as she tweeted writing, "Electrifying!! Love the #JagameThandhiram teaser! Looking forward!! @dhanushkraja @karthiksubbaraj".

Check out some reactions by Twitterati below:

The long wait is over finally the gangster suruli is arrived

After watched teaser I felt this is Hollywood level 🔥#JagameThandhiram seems to be the highest paid Tamil movie for a direct OTT release 😎#JagameThandhiramTeaser#JagameThandhiramOnNetflix

https://t.co/VlEcvT7ay4 pic.twitter.com/lguUSh5ksN — bruce lokesh (@Bruce78701990) February 22, 2021

#JagameThandhiram teaser simply superb , a pure theatre whistle worthy material, @karthiksubbaraj bro , when is your next movie with thalaivar @rajinikanth#Annaatthe

A Fun Ride Teaser 🔥🔥



Enjoyed every moment of it!!

From Local to International Don 😎



Will miss #Suruli on big screen though 😪



A Fun Ride Teaser 🔥🔥

Enjoyed every moment of it!!

From Local to International Don 😎

Will miss #Suruli on big screen though 😪

Sureshot OTT Hit 👍#JagameThandhiramTeaser #JagameThandhiram #Valimai

