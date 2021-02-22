Dhanush's Suruli Swag In 'Jagame Thandhiram' Teaser Is All Things 'electrifying' For Fans

Quick links:
After months of anticipation, Dhanush's new movie Jagame Thandhiram's teaser has been finally dropped by the makers on YouTube. On Monday, along with announcing the much-awaited Tamil action thriller's direct-to-digital release on Netflix, the Jagame Thandhiram teaser has taken over social media. Ardent fans of the Kollywood superstar made the hashtag "#JagameThandhiram" trend on Twitter as the teaser introduced netizens to Dhanush's character Suruli.
Also Read | Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' Teaser Introduces 'notorious' Gangster Suruli; Watch
For over a month, reports were rife that producer Sashikanth of 'Y Not Studios' had received an astonishing offer for his highly-anticipated Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram, which he couldn't refuse. However, Sashikanth kept the gangster film's deal with Netflix a secret from everyone and didn't confirm any of the reports. Now, on February 22, the makers released the upcoming black comedy film's teaser and took the internet by storm. Sharing the teaser of Jagame Thandhiram on Twitter, Y Not Studios wrote, "Suruli is here. Watch the #JagameThandhiramTeaser Now! (sic)".
Suruli is here. Watch the #JagameThandhiramTeaser Now !https://t.co/goyUHOfW72#JagameThandhiramOnNetflix @netflixindia@dhanushkraja @karthiksubbaraj @sash041075 @chakdyn@Music_Santhosh @StudiosYNot @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar @APIfilms @SonyMusicSouth @onlynikil— Y Not Studios (@StudiosYNot) February 22, 2021
Also Read | 'Bagheera' Teaser Unveiled By Dhanush; Actor Calls Prabhu Deva 'a Dear Friend'
From what it seems in the teaser, a notorious gangster from Madurai, Suruli (Dhanush), gets stuck with international gangsters in London. Alongside Dhanush, the Jagame Thandhiram cast will also be headlined by Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo while actors Joju George and Kalaiyarasan will be seen playing supporting roles. In less than three hours from its release on Netflix India's YouTube channel, the upcoming film's teaser has not only garnered over 590k views and 150k likes but also received an overwhelming response by netizens on social media.
Also Read | Dhanush Unveils First Single Of 'Karnan'; Fans Say 'it's Next Level Thalaiva'
Ardent fans of Dhanush couldn't stop gushing over the much-awaited teaser on Twitter and made "#Jagame Thandhiram" trend on the micro-blogging platform as they expressed their take on missing its theatrical release. Dhanush's Kollywood contemporary Shanthanu Bhagyaraj was one of the many who reacted to Jagame Thandhiram's teaser on Twitter. Shanthanu wrote, "The teaser of #JagameThandhiram is racy & entertaining @dhanushkraja #Suruli is On a roll brother Love the cuts @vivekharshan chaetaaa and the way the teaser has been portrayed @karthiksubbaraj bro is Raising d bar high...waiting". Furthermore, actor Raashii Khanna was also all-praise about the teaser as she tweeted writing, "Electrifying!! Love the #JagameThandhiram teaser! Looking forward!! @dhanushkraja @karthiksubbaraj".
The long wait is over finally the gangster suruli is arrived— bruce lokesh (@Bruce78701990) February 22, 2021
After watched teaser I felt this is Hollywood level 🔥#JagameThandhiram seems to be the highest paid Tamil movie for a direct OTT release 😎#JagameThandhiramTeaser#JagameThandhiramOnNetflix
https://t.co/VlEcvT7ay4 pic.twitter.com/lguUSh5ksN
#JagameThandhiram teaser simply superb , a pure theatre whistle worthy material, @karthiksubbaraj bro , when is your next movie with thalaivar @rajinikanth#Annaatthe— ஈரோடு சிவகிரி (@yetuyegambaram) February 22, 2021
Ha ha tooo good @karthiksubbaraj sir @dhanushkraja brother 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #JagameThandhiram https://t.co/ZEp8wKO7y9— Kabir Duhan Singh (@Kabirduhansingh) February 22, 2021
#JagameThandhiram is fire 🔥— Pavithra Lakshmi (@ThePavithraOff) February 22, 2021
Looking classy and massy Suruli! Can't wait for this @dhanushkraja sir 😘 #JagameThandhiramTeaser pic.twitter.com/bremgj5Y9s
Badly missed #Suruli villathanam at theatre. #JagameThandhiram teaser looks like pakka theatre material.— Jayalakshmi cinemas (A/C) (@JayalaxmiPpm) February 22, 2021
Waiting for @dhanushkraja #Karnan movie at our screen.#Dfans we will celebrate #Karnan💯 pic.twitter.com/w5hwyL3vWd
A Fun Ride Teaser 🔥🔥— thala_sudharshan (@ThalaSudharshan) February 22, 2021
Enjoyed every moment of it!!
From Local to International Don 😎
Will miss #Suruli on big screen though 😪
Sureshot OTT Hit 👍#JagameThandhiramTeaser #JagameThandhiram #Valimai pic.twitter.com/6IwbxF137K
Looks Damn good! #Dhanush and #KarthikSubbaraj 's Sambavam! 😎— Arvind Sundaram (@ArvindSundaram5) February 22, 2021
THIS DESERVES A THEATRICAL RELEASE!!! 😭😭😭😭
One more heartbreak after #SooraraiPottru!#JagameThandhiram https://t.co/fNKXVdX3QX
Also Read | Mahendran Roped In For Dhanush & Malavika's 'D43'; Karthick Naren Wishes 'hearty Welcome'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.