Dhanush's 'Thulluvadho Ilamai' To Re-release In TN Theatres After 20 Years; Details Inside

Coming in as good news for all Dhanush fans, one of the films from the early days of his career, Thulluvadho Ilamai, is set to make a comeback in theatres. The romantic drama will once again be released theatrically in Tamil Nadu on July 8. The re-release has been planned as Selvaraghavan and Dhanush’s suspense drama, Naane Varuven is ready to be released this year.

For the unversed, the drama film, which was released 20 years ago, marked the first collaboration of Dhanush with his brother and director Selvaraghavan. However, most importantly, the film also holds significance as it marked the Raanjhana actor’s debut in the Tamil industry as an actor. Helmed by Dhanush and Selvaragahavan’s father Kasthuri Raja, Selvaraghavan has penned the screenplay for the film.

Dhanush's debut film to be re-released theatrically after 20 years

Dhanush's journey in Tamil cinema, which began 20 years ago with Thulluvadho Ilamai, has reached incredible heights today. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the reason for this is the actor's immense passion for cinema. From being an impeccable actor to lyricist, producer, and playback singer and even foraying into Hollywood, Dhanush has crafted a niche in the Tamil cinema industry.

According to News 7 Tamil, after 20 years, Dhanush's debut film is all set to be re-released in Tamil Nadu cinema halls. Apart from the Maari actor, the movie also featured Abhinay, Sherin, Ramesh, Shilpa, Gangeshwari, Vijayakumar, Ramesh Khanna, and Pyramid Natarajan in key roles. The soul-stirring music was given by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Viji Manuel.

The film depicts the story of six high-school classmates, three boys and three girls, coming from different strata of society, who have each their own problems in their respective families and escape from their homes, deciding to live together on their own with the help of an older friend of theirs. Meanwhile, having a plethora of promising projects in his kitty, Dhanush will next appear on the big screens in the Hollywood drama, The Gray Man. He will be seen sharing the screen with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the flick directed by Russo Brothers.

Apart from this, he is waiting for the release of Vaathi with director Venky Atluri and Captain Miller with Arun Matheswaran which is still in the production phase.

IMAGE: Instagram/sonai.dhanush/PTI