Dhanush's Weekly Roundup: A Look At What The South Actor Was Up To This Week

From dubbing for his part in the upcoming Tamil flick, Karnan to joining The Gray Man’s cast team, actor Dhanush seemed to have had quite a busy yet happening week. Dhanush has several films in his pipeline, however, amid his busy schedule, the actor manages to keep his fans updated about his personal as well as professional life on his social media handle. Here’s a weekly roundup of Dhanush's latest activities this week.

Dhanush completes dubbing for Karnan

This week, Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming Tamil film titled, Karnan’s first teaser is all set to release. The actor completed the dubbing for his part in the film and took to his official Twitter handle on March 4, 2021, to inform his fans about it. He tweeted, “’#Karnan teaser… very soon”. Fans, too, expressed their excitement for Dhanush's Karnan.

The Gray Man makers rope in Dhanush

On March 4, 2021, Netflix unveiled the cast of one of its much-awaited feature films, The Gray Man. They announced that the upcoming spy thriller features Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and more. Kolaveri Di star Dhanush, too, has been roped in for a pivotal role in the film. Many of his fans have immensely rejoiced. The Tanu Weds Manu director, Aanand L Rai, too, congratulated the South superstar by sharing the news on his official Twitter handle. Dhanush retweeted the director’s post and dropped several hugging face emoticons.

The spy thriller will be bankrolled by the Russo brothers. It is an adaption of Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel which turned out to be one of the bestselling novels. The plot of the film focuses on the deadly fight between Gentry, who is hunted by Lloyd Hansen, a former associate from Gentry’s unit at the CIA.

Dhanush's old pic with Gabriella Charlton

Recently, a throwback picture of Gabriella Charlton and Dhanush surfaced on the internet. In the picture, Gabriella as a ten-year-old can be seen posing with Dhanush and his wife, Aishwarya R Dhanush. The picture was apparently captured during her debut film, 3, in which Dhanush and Aishwarya collaborated as the lead actor and director.

In the picture, Dhanush can be seen donning an all-white traditional outfit, while Aishwarya kept her look casual as she sported a black shirt which she paired with denim jeans. Gabriella can be seen wearing a yellow and red coloured South Indian traditional outfit. Dhanush flashed his faded smile while posing for the picture.

Image Source: Dhanush's Instagram

