'Dharla Majha Haath' To Feature Sanskruti Balgude In A Glitzy Avatar; Check It Out

Sanskruti Balgude is ready to be back on screen and her next appearance is in the music video of Dharla Majha Haath. The actor has been sharing snippets and stills from the video on her Instagram feed for a few days now.

Sanskruti Balgude in a sizzling avatar for Dharla Majha Haath

Sanskruti Balgude is set to don some of the glitziest outfits in her upcoming music video Dharla Majha Haath. The actor shared a teaser from the song on her Instagram feed on February 10. Balgude shared multiple pictures in a silver tassel dress that she is seen wearing on the cover photo for the video.

Sharing the teaser, she wrote, “Here’s a little something to tease y’all! Enjoy the FIRE for now and feel the BURN on the #12thOfFeb” followed by the hashtags #dharlamajhahaat and #Releases12thFeb. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. It has been liked over 4.8K times so far. Take a look at the comments here:

More about Dharla Majha Haath

The actor first shared about the release of the song on February 7 and announced that the song will be releasing soon along with a short snippet. In the caption she wrote, “And here it is! THRILLED and how! Coming soon! #dharlamajhahaat”. The video is presented by Sharvari Films and Video Palace and will premiere on the latter’s YouTube channel. Sanskruti has flaunted her outfits in a number of posts on her Instagram.

Sasnkruti Balgude on the work front

The actor was last seen on screen in the movie Sarva Line Vyasta Aahet in the year 2019 and also appeared in the TV show Kaale Dhande as Kimaya in the same year. The actor made her debut with the Marathi show Pinjara in 2012 and played the role of Anandi. She has been a part of several movies and shows since her debut which include the Sanngto Aika, Shortcut and Friendship Unlimited among others.

