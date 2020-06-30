Dharmajan Says He Was Contacted By 'gold Smugglers', Asked To Give Shamna's Number

Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty was recently questioned by the police in relation to Shamna Kasim's blackmail case. A week ago, Shamna Kasim filed a complaint against a group of men who were attempting to blackmail her. Seven men have already been arrested by the police.

After his interrogation, Dharmajan Bolgatty interacted with the media outside the police station and revealed that he was approached by a group of gold smugglers who asked him for the numbers of popular female actors.

Dharmajan interrogated by police as part of Shamna Kasim's blackmail case investigation

After exiting the Kochi Police Commissioner's Office, Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty told the media that he was indeed contacted by some of the men arrested by the police. In his statement to the media, Dharmajan said that he got a call a few months back and the people contacting him told him that they were involved in some gold smuggling activities.

Dharmajan added that they asked him if he could help them by providing the numbers of actors Shamna Kasim and Miya George. Dharmajan also claimed that the gold smugglers said that they were dealing with big businesses worth crores. The actor then revealed that he was called by the cop once they realized that he had been contacted by some of the accused.

Actor Dharmajan also claimed that his number was given to be gold smugglers by film production controller Shaji Pattikkara. Dharmajan added that they did not seek his involvement in their smuggling operation. They just wanted the numbers of actors Miya George and Shamna Kasim.

Dharmajan stated that after they started calling him a few times, he threatened to file a complaint with the police. After that, they stopped calling him completely. According to various reports, the investigation team will be recording the statements from other prominent members of the Malayalam film industry.

The alleged incident occurred back in April when Shamna Kasim and her family was approached with a marriage proposal. However, after a few weeks, Shamna Kasim's family realized that the man was trying to cheat them. The man then allegedly tried to blackmail Shamna Kasim and threatened to ruin her film career.

[Promo from Dharmajan and Shamna Kasim Instagram]

