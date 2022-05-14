‘Dharmaveer’ Box Office Collection, Day 1: Prasad Oak-starrer Receives A 'flying Start'

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@vishal88443
Popular actor Prasad Oak was most recently seen in a biopic titled Dharmaveer, in which he stepped into the shoes of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Several netizens took to social media to praise the actor for his performance and also hailed the director of the film, Pravin Tarde. The plaudits seem to have translated to footfalls in the theatres too as the film received an impressive opening at the box office.
Dharmaveer was released on May 13 and left an impact at the box office on its first day itself amid the appreciation it was receiving from the audiences. Industry tracker Taran Adarsh shared the earnings of the film on social media and reported that the Prasad Oak-starrer minted ₹ 2.05 cr on Friday. The film is likely to continue soaring at the box office during the weekend.
SUPERBBB NEWS... #Marathi film #Dharmaveer records a FLYING START on Day 1... The shows have increased on Day 2, looking at the super response... Biz should only multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 2.05 cr. pic.twitter.com/X97h29Kwgf— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2022
Netizens called it a 'very good movie' and were sure it would become a box office hit. They mentioned that the team did a 'tremendous job' and called Dharmaveer a 'masterpiece'. They also called it a 'revolutionary movie' for the Marathi film industry and believed it had set a benchmark for other films to live up to. They were 'amazed' by the work the team put into the film and hailed their performance on the big screen. Apart from Prasad Oak in the lead role, the film also featured popular stars from the industry including Kshitish Date, Makarand Date, Shruti Marathe, Gashmeer Mahajani, Vignesh Joshi and others.
Dharamveer movie is very good movie. Will definitely be a hit at the box office#Dharmaveer pic.twitter.com/qU9gTWmcqx— Vishal Giri (@vishal88443) May 14, 2022
We can't ask more from them and they did tremendous job and made a masterpiece i would say and we all happy.@mieknathshinde #Dharmaveer pic.twitter.com/SVCDQvLkc6— रवि रंजन सिंह राजपूत🇮🇳(Hindu🚩) (@MRRAVIRAJPUT52) May 14, 2022
Fabulous response to the movie by the Audience out there!!— रचित M❤️ (@rachit1m) May 14, 2022
Such a revolutionary movie for the entire Marathi Film Industry!!
Going to be such a good film for setting benchmark@mieknathshinde #Dharmaveer pic.twitter.com/rFbGjky6iY
Amazed with this.— Bulbul Singh (@bulbul1013_) May 14, 2022
This will just rock the box office.
Just have a look guys.
Amazing one.
Everyone is just loving this. @mieknathshinde #Dharmaveer pic.twitter.com/lssnap1NOP
