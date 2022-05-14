Last Updated:

‘Dharmaveer’ Box Office Collection, Day 1: Prasad Oak-starrer Receives A 'flying Start'

Popular actor Prasad Oak was most recently seen in a biopic titled 'Dharmaveer', in which he stepped into the shoes of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
dharmaveer

Image: Twitter/@vishal88443


Popular actor Prasad Oak was most recently seen in a biopic titled Dharmaveer, in which he stepped into the shoes of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Several netizens took to social media to praise the actor for his performance and also hailed the director of the film, Pravin Tarde. The plaudits seem to have translated to footfalls in the theatres too as the film received an impressive opening at the box office.

Dharmaveer box office collection

Dharmaveer was released on May 13 and left an impact at the box office on its first day itself amid the appreciation it was receiving from the audiences. Industry tracker Taran Adarsh shared the earnings of the film on social media and reported that the Prasad Oak-starrer minted ₹ 2.05 cr on Friday. The film is likely to continue soaring at the box office during the weekend. 

Praises flow in for Dharmaveer on social media

Netizens called it a 'very good movie' and were sure it would become a box office hit. They mentioned that the team did a 'tremendous job' and called Dharmaveer a 'masterpiece'. They also called it a 'revolutionary movie' for the Marathi film industry and believed it had set a benchmark for other films to live up to. They were 'amazed' by the work the team put into the film and hailed their performance on the big screen. Apart from Prasad Oak in the lead role, the film also featured popular stars from the industry including Kshitish Date, Makarand Date, Shruti Marathe, Gashmeer Mahajani, Vignesh Joshi and others.

READ | Marathi film 'Bhonga', produced by MNS leaders, to release on May 3 amid loudspeaker row

 

READ | Raj Thackeray slams Marathi actor's vexed post on NCP chief; 'Not to be taken to that low'
READ | Sai Tamhankar resumes 'Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra' shooting; shares pic with Prasad Oak
READ | Narendra Bhide's death: Noted composer passes away at 47; Prasad Oak & others mourn loss
READ | Prasad Oak expresses happiness for Abhijeet Warang's 1st National Award for 'Picasso'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: dharmaveer, Prasad Oak, Aamchya Veli
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND