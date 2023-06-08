Dhoomam Trailer Out, Fahadh Faasil Tips His Hat Off To Rocky Bhai | WATCH

The makers of Dhoomam have unveiled the film’s trailer, starring Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali and Roshan Mathew. Helmed by Pawan Kumar, the video opens with Faasil in a meeting regarding "public service ads". He suggests that they make ads in a way that makes people watch them. On hearing this, the board members started laughing. The next frame offers a glimpse into the intense world of the movie - ransom, kidnapping and other illegal activities undertaken in order to become rich.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Diya trying to stop Fahadh, but the reason has not been revealed in the video. Not to miss, Yash's cameo - in one of the scene, Fahadh can be see watching KGF: Chapter 2. Towards the end, we can see police trying to catch the people who are committing such crimes. The trailer looks promising and is full of intrigue so its expected to keep the audience glued to their seats.

Dhoomam marks Hombale Films' debut in the Malayalam film industry. The production house has delivered blockbuster hit films like the KGF series and Kantara. Announcing the trailer release, Hombale Films tweeted, "A few souls leave behind a trail (er) of Smoke and Mirrors. The intriguing #DhoomamTrailer out now!"

Dhoomam has been a dream project for over a decade

(A poster of Dhoomam | Image: Hombale Films/Twitter)

Director Pawan Kumar revealed that the film had been his dream project for over a decade. Kumar added that he feels "extremely lucky" that Hombale Films is backing the film. "Dhoomam has been my dream project for over a decade. Over the years, this script and screenplay was reworked many times to get the perfect screenplay that we have now."

The director also added that he was glad and felt extremely lucky that he got a fabulous production house backing the content, and also that he got to collaborate with artists and technicians who are the best in the industry. “I am looking forward to the release, and I want to know how the audience reacts to this story and theme”, said the director. Dhoomam is slated to release in theatres on June 23.