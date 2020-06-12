Dhruv Vikram Reveals He Was Intimidated By His Character From Debut Movie 'Adithya Varma'

On Wednesday, Dhruv Vikram shared a video comprising of scenes from his debut movie Adithya Varma on his social media. Sharing the video, Dhruv Vikram revealed that he was intimidated by the character he played in the Gireesaaya directorial film and further disclosed that it was difficult for him to move on. He said, "It took me longer than it should have to get over this character and his story. Moving on..." (sic)

Check out the post:

Adithya Varma that marked the Kollywood debut of Dhruv Vikram was the Tamil remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. The movie, starring Dhruv Vikram, Bandita Sandhu, and Priya Anand in the lead, narrates the tale of a man who resorts to alcoholism after the woman he loved leaves him due to his short-tempered behaviour. Adithya Varma marked the Kollywood directorial debut of Sandeep Vanga's assistant Gireesaaya.

The Dhruv Vikram and Bandita Sandhu starrer released in 2019 to positive reviews. Reportedly, Adithya Verma had a phenomenal run at the box office. Adithya Varma is produced by Mukesh Mehta under his production banner E4 Entertainment.

On the work front, Dhruv Vikram has signed his next with Karthik Subbaraj. The forthcoming movie will unite father-son duo- Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram on screen for the first time. The upcomer is tentatively titled Chiyaan 60. The first look poster of the Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram starrer was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Vikram's co-star Bandita Sandhu, who made her Kollywood debut with Adithya Varma, is awaiting the release of her second Hindi film. The movie, titled Udham Singh, also stars Vicky Kaushal alongside the Adithya Vikram actor. The upcoming movie narrates the tale of freedom fighter Udham Singh, and reportedly is in post-production. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is shot across different continents and countries like Europe, Russia, London, Ireland, Germany, and India. The upcoming movie is reportedly slated to hit the silver screens on January 15, 2021.

