Dhruv Vikram Reveals He Felt 'intimidated' While Working With Dad Chiyaan In 'Mahaan'

The recently released Tamil action-drama Mahaan saw superstar Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram in impressive avatars, wooing fans with their acting prowess. Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film followed a man who starts away from his family for freedom and personal liberty. As he goes on to acquire this freedom, he starts missing the presence of his son in his life. Mahaan made its way to the audience via the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 10.

Talking about sharing screen space with his father, Dhruv Vikram quipped that it came with a 'certain level of intimidation'. However, this 'fear and intimidation' is what motivated Dhruv to put his best foot forward. "I tried my best to handle that fear and channel that nervousness into this character”, quipped Dhruv.

Dhruv Vikram talks about working with his father in Mahaan

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Dhruv quipped that a certain level of intimidation came naturally while working with his father Chiyaan Vikram on his 60th project. However, he found 'fear' to be a motivating factor in making him do his best and pull up his game. Dhruv had already anticipated that his father's presence was going to be 'nerve wracking'.

"So, I knew these things were obviously going to be there and I anticipated that dad is going to be scary and nerve-wracking to work with", he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Mahaan, which marked the first on-screen collaboration of the father-son duo, also came out in Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada languages. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film boasts of a stellar cast including Vikram, Dhruv as well as Simran, Vani Bhojan, Bobby Simha, Sananth among others. Produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, the film opened up to a rather positive response from the audiences.

The film's official synopsis reads-